Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others?
It's claimed the lives of some 435 000 people globally and infected nearly 8 million, but is Covid-19 really the great leveller some have claimed it to be?
From actor Tom Hanks and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to supermarket staff and domestic workers, It seemed, at first, that no-one was immune from the new 'Big-C' regardless of status or economic background.
But the reality is that some populations _have _fared better than others during the pandemic, and scientists are trying to work out why.
In her recent article for The Guardian Laura Spinney asks 'Are we underestimating how many people are resistant to Covid-19?'
We'd like to know because it determines a lot of things like, whether we're going to have a second wave, how bad it will be, whether we'll be able to hold off our social distancing measures until a vaccine comes about...Laura Spinney, Novelist, science journalist and author of Pale Rider: A history of the Spanish flu
Spinney says that from the beginning, coronavirus struck unevenly across the globe and scientists are looking at why some populations may be more protected than others.
There's this mysterious variability across the world.Laura Spinney, Novelist, science journalist and author of Pale Rider: A history of the Spanish flu
Spinney gives the example of Japan, a country with an older population and whose response to the virus has been 'rather lacklustre', but where cases of the infection have remained low.
She says Italy is another case in point.
Within the villages of Northern Italy, there was this one village which was a total mystery because it didn't have a single case.Laura Spinney, Novelist, science journalist and author of Pale Rider: A history of the Spanish flu
So what are some of the factors that contribute to some populations seemingly being more resistant than others?
Some people already had immunity before this new virus emerged.Laura Spinney, Novelist, science journalist and author of Pale Rider: A history of the Spanish flu
Even though there are the intriguing clues to the fact that maybe there is more resistance in the population than we thought, there are still many questions which remain.Laura Spinney, Novelist, science journalist and author of Pale Rider: A history of the Spanish flu
To hear more about Covid-19 resistance click below:
