Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others?

17 June 2020 3:56 PM
by
Tags:
The Guardian
Coronavirus
COVID-19
vaccine
immunity
covid 19 resistance
laura spinney

Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus.

It's claimed the lives of some 435 000 people globally and infected nearly 8 million, but is Covid-19 really the great leveller some have claimed it to be?

From actor Tom Hanks and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to supermarket staff and domestic workers, It seemed, at first, that no-one was immune from the new 'Big-C' regardless of status or economic background.

But the reality is that some populations _have _fared better than others during the pandemic, and scientists are trying to work out why.

In her recent article for The Guardian Laura Spinney asks 'Are we underestimating how many people are resistant to Covid-19?'

We'd like to know because it determines a lot of things like, whether we're going to have a second wave, how bad it will be, whether we'll be able to hold off our social distancing measures until a vaccine comes about...

 Laura Spinney, Novelist, science journalist and author of Pale Rider: A history of the Spanish flu

Spinney says that from the beginning, coronavirus struck unevenly across the globe and scientists are looking at why some populations may be more protected than others.

There's this mysterious variability across the world.

 Laura Spinney, Novelist, science journalist and author of Pale Rider: A history of the Spanish flu

Spinney gives the example of Japan, a country with an older population and whose response to the virus has been 'rather lacklustre', but where cases of the infection have remained low.

She says Italy is another case in point.

Within the villages of Northern Italy, there was this one village which was a total mystery because it didn't have a single case.

 Laura Spinney, Novelist, science journalist and author of Pale Rider: A history of the Spanish flu

So what are some of the factors that contribute to some populations seemingly being more resistant than others?

Some people already had immunity before this new virus emerged.

 Laura Spinney, Novelist, science journalist and author of Pale Rider: A history of the Spanish flu

Even though there are the intriguing clues to the fact that maybe there is more resistance in the population than we thought, there are still many questions which remain.

 Laura Spinney, Novelist, science journalist and author of Pale Rider: A history of the Spanish flu

To hear more about Covid-19 resistance click below:


covid-19-cticc-field-hospitaljpg

Covid-19 update: 1,419 hospital admissions in the Western Cape

17 June 2020 7:30 PM

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 1,205.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181115Discovery124

'Discovery is providing conservatively for Covid, that's the right thing to do'

17 June 2020 1:28 PM

Adrian Gore, Group CEO at Discovery Limited says they have to assume and prepare that Covid-19 is going to be a long-term issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-cticc-covid-19-hospitaljpg

Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day

17 June 2020 11:11 AM

Epidemiologists and professors working in the Western Cape team have predicted morbidity peak last week June to the first week of July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 testing statistics modelling 123rf

Panda's Dr Streicher insists W Cape Covid-19 death peak will be 23 June -7 July

17 June 2020 10:07 AM

Dr Piet Streicher, a member of Pandemic Data and Analytics says looking at the trends the province is close to peak mortality rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200522celemaskjpg

'Law enforcement system in South Africa is corrupt, devalues the black body'

17 June 2020 9:56 AM

"Police Minister Bheki Cele is in denial," says Sabeehah Motala (Corruption Watch). "But he is who we must work with."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dexamethasone Covid-19 treatment 123rf

Dexamethasone may be an enormous live-saving breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment

17 June 2020 8:30 AM

Infectious diseases specialist and rheumatologist at Stellenbosch University Prof Helmuth Reuter explains how the drug works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

elmo-screengrab-takalani-sesame-youttube-videopng

Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable

16 June 2020 11:33 AM

Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fever temperature screening Covid-19 123rf

'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective'

16 June 2020 9:04 AM

Infrared forehead thermometers widely used in South Africa do not measure core body temperature, says Prof Andrea Fuller.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor-medicine-health-hospital-medical-care-sick-note-certificate-123rf

Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear

15 June 2020 2:59 PM

A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hair stylist haircut salon 123rflifestyle 123rf business 123rf

Hairdressers share heartbreaking stories of lockdown decimating their lives

15 June 2020 11:48 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to hairdressers about why they believe they can open salons safely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JUST IN: Ramaphosa reopens sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres and salons

Politics

Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day

Local Politics

'8 men stole money from VBS and distributed it to ANC, EFF politicians'

Local Business

Evelyn de Kock’s alleged killer pleads not guilty

17 June 2020 8:29 PM

Jacob Zuma & Thales back in court next week for corruption trial

17 June 2020 8:16 PM

Edcon serves retrenchment notices to 22,000 employees

17 June 2020 8:07 PM

