Today at 15:40
A letter to the students of colour who were in my History classes
Guests
Dylan Wray - Co-Founder and Executive Director of Shikaya
Today at 15:50
Calls to air
Today at 16:10
WHO welcomes preliminary results about dexamethasone use in treating critically ill COVID-19 patients
Guests
Keertan Dheda - Researcher at UCT Lung Institute
Today at 16:20
The VBS gang finally goes down
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Today at 17:05
What Ramaphosa’s COVID-19 decisions say about South Africa’s democracy
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze - Professor in Political Science, University of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Premier League in the time of Covid-19, a whole different ball game
Guests
Zayn Nabbi - BBC Sports correspondent
Today at 17:46
Open to calls and music
Today at 20:50
REPLAY: How excited should we be about promising results from use of dexamethasone?
'Law enforcement system in South Africa is corrupt, devalues the black body' "Police Minister Bheki Cele is in denial," says Sabeehah Motala (Corruption Watch). "But he is who we must work with." 17 June 2020 9:56 AM
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's “energy mix”. 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700? Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars. 17 June 2020 3:27 PM
'Discovery is providing conservatively for Covid, that's the right thing to do' Adrian Gore, Group CEO at Discovery Limited says they have to assume and prepare that Covid-19 is going to be a long-term issue. 17 June 2020 1:28 PM
There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South African importers Inflation expectations are declining, partly because the collapse in oil prices has been greater than rand depreciation. 17 June 2020 9:16 AM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700?

17 June 2020 3:27 PM
by
Tags:
Ford
Motoring
Personal finance
Ford Figo
Melinda Ferguson
Ford South Africa
Ismail Lagardien
motoring journalist
ford figo freestyle

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars.

There’s a new Ford Figo in South Africa – the beefy-looking Freestyle.

The Ford Figo Freestyle is priced from R226 700.

It has Ford’s familiar 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine (91 kW; 150Nm).

Ismail Lagardien interviewed motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 1:38].

capitec bank

Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine

11 June 2020 2:28 PM

It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking.

don't panic.jpg

Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why?

9 June 2020 3:01 PM

The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian.

Mould mildew damp moisture dampness condensation 123rf 123rflifestyle

[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money

4 June 2020 3:17 PM

Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio.

Volkswagen VW Polo

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

4 June 2020 10:25 AM

Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho.

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression

3 June 2020 12:31 PM

Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers.

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

3 June 2020 9:06 AM

The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit.

Receipts expenses till slips tax 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Pay less tax when working from home

27 May 2020 9:19 AM

Craig Rocher on the criteria you must meet to claim for “home offices expenses” and which expenses are deductible (NOT the phone).

Donald Trump Huawei 123rf 123rfbusiness

Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy...

26 May 2020 11:57 AM

Google services such as Gmail and YouTube don't work on Huawei devices, but there are workarounds, says Jan Vermeulen.

Paper moon bookshop second-hand books

Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop

21 May 2020 3:07 PM

Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock).

gumtree-widejpg

Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need'

21 May 2020 2:12 PM

You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick.

