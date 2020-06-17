Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700?
There’s a new Ford Figo in South Africa – the beefy-looking Freestyle.
The Ford Figo Freestyle is priced from R226 700.
It has Ford’s familiar 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine (91 kW; 150Nm).
Ismail Lagardien interviewed motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 1:38].
