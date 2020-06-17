SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:48
Capetonians are going hungry during this pandemic
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Today at 21:05
INTRO
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
Can You Have Too Much Empathy? Empathy during Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Umesh Bawa - Executive Member of the Psychological Society of South Africa at Psychological Society Of South Africa
Today at 21:31
Return of Premier League
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Akhona Mashaya
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Our homes are their hope. This is how 120 rescues made it through a crisis
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Luke Kruyt - Animal Care Manager at TEARS
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19 update: 1,419 hospital admissions in the Western Cape The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province t... 17 June 2020 7:30 PM
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others? Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus. 17 June 2020 3:56 PM
Overwhelming response to fundraising plea for Boeta Cassiem's cataract surgery People from around SA, and as far as the UK, have reached into their pockets to help Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta... 17 June 2020 3:08 PM
View all Local
JUST IN: Ramaphosa reopens sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres and salons President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the reopening of several sectors, including the beauty industry. 17 June 2020 8:29 PM
'Ramaphosa seems less decisive due to values around inclusive decision-making' Prof Dirk Kotze says President Cyril Ramaphosa's style of political leadership is focused on consensus-building and inclusive deci... 17 June 2020 6:42 PM
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
View all Politics
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
View all Business
CT wedding planner hopes couples can walk down the aisle again by September Wedding planner Tracey Branford says she hopes that wedding ceremonies can resume in the next few months with necessary health and... 17 June 2020 5:32 PM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700? Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars. 17 June 2020 3:27 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back'

17 June 2020 6:55 PM
by
Tags:
SAA
Comair challenges SAA loan
SAA business rescue
SAA rescue plan

The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night.

A 26bn price tag.

Under the terms of the SAA rescue plan, government will have to raise more than R10 billion, which covers creditors who have funded the airline since it went into business rescue in December, as well as employee severance packages.

The R10 billion extra proposed by the practitioners excludes about R16.4bn in historic government-guaranteed debt already allocated in previous budgets.

In the view of economist Peter Attard Montalto, the rescue plan proposes a broadly similar airline in terms of routes to the current embattled one, with government having to provide the "new" airline with new money.

The question here is, is this actually solution and what is this a solution for?

Peter Attard Montalto – Intellidex

Basically I think this plan is the business rescue practitioners throwing the problem back...

Peter Attard Montalto – Intellidex

There is clearly some space to have a carrier in some form doing something - the question is - what is it meant to be doing?

Peter Attard Montalto – Intellidex

Really I think we have to be very critical if such a big unchanged airline is viable.

Peter Attard Montalto – Intellidex
Picture: 123rf.

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back'


17 June 2020 6:55 PM
by
Tags:
SAA
Comair challenges SAA loan
SAA business rescue
SAA rescue plan

Recommended

More from Business

Death & Taxes - 123rf.;com

How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality

17 June 2020 7:56 PM

Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

crazy.png

How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19

17 June 2020 7:26 PM

How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

handcuffs-3655288-960-720jpg

Top insiders arrested in VBS bank heist case - racketeering charges added

17 June 2020 6:46 PM

Nearly two years after theft of more than R2 billion several top VBS insiders are being arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ford-figo-freestylejpg

Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700?

17 June 2020 3:27 PM

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20182210 VBS_7.jpg

'8 men stole money from VBS and distributed it to ANC, EFF politicians'

17 June 2020 2:23 PM

After nearly two years, the Hawks and the NPA have pounced. Ray White interviews investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181115Discovery124

'Discovery is providing conservatively for Covid, that's the right thing to do'

17 June 2020 1:28 PM

Adrian Gore, Group CEO at Discovery Limited says they have to assume and prepare that Covid-19 is going to be a long-term issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South African importers

17 June 2020 9:16 AM

Inflation expectations are declining, partly because the collapse in oil prices has been greater than rand depreciation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

That 'All Wines Matter' blunder

16 June 2020 8:16 PM

Andy Rice on this week's great advertising campaigns - and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screenshot-2018-09-13-leaderex-speakers79png

Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order

16 June 2020 7:32 PM

Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Accountant accountancy business 123rfbusiness 123rf

How this side hustle became a business that calculates the worth of businesses

16 June 2020 7:06 PM

An investment banker tells how his side hustle became a business that helps other businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

JUST IN: Ramaphosa reopens sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres and salons

Politics

Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day

Local Politics

'8 men stole money from VBS and distributed it to ANC, EFF politicians'

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Evelyn de Kock’s alleged killer pleads not guilty

17 June 2020 8:29 PM

Jacob Zuma & Thales back in court next week for corruption trial

17 June 2020 8:16 PM

Edcon serves retrenchment notices to 22,000 employees

17 June 2020 8:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA