CT wedding planner hopes couples can walk down the aisle again by September

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:48
Capetonians are going hungry during this pandemic
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Today at 21:05
INTRO
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
Can You Have Too Much Empathy? Empathy during Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Umesh Bawa - Executive Member of the Psychological Society of South Africa at Psychological Society Of South Africa
Today at 21:31
Return of Premier League
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Akhona Mashaya
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Our homes are their hope. This is how 120 rescues made it through a crisis
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Luke Kruyt - Animal Care Manager at TEARS
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19 update: 1,419 hospital admissions in the Western Cape The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province t... 17 June 2020 7:30 PM
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others? Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus. 17 June 2020 3:56 PM
Overwhelming response to fundraising plea for Boeta Cassiem's cataract surgery People from around SA, and as far as the UK, have reached into their pockets to help Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta... 17 June 2020 3:08 PM
View all Local
JUST IN: Ramaphosa reopens sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres and salons President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the reopening of several sectors, including the beauty industry. 17 June 2020 8:29 PM
'Ramaphosa seems less decisive due to values around inclusive decision-making' Prof Dirk Kotze says President Cyril Ramaphosa's style of political leadership is focused on consensus-building and inclusive deci... 17 June 2020 6:42 PM
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
View all Politics
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
View all Business
CT wedding planner hopes couples can walk down the aisle again by September Wedding planner Tracey Branford says she hopes that wedding ceremonies can resume in the next few months with necessary health and... 17 June 2020 5:32 PM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700? Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars. 17 June 2020 3:27 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

CT wedding planner hopes couples can walk down the aisle again by September

17 June 2020 5:32 PM
by
Tags:
WEDDING PLANNER
Lockdown
wedding venue
Tracey Branford
Covid-19 weddings
wedding ceremony

Wedding planner Tracey Branford says she hopes that wedding ceremonies can resume in the next few months with necessary health and safety protocols.

Branford says wedding vendors and venues are patiently waiting to resume while meeting all the requirements needed for Covid-19 safe weddings.

Branford is the founder of Trunk Events, which offers wedding and event planning services.

She says her clients, venues and suppliers have all been impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

RELATED: OPINION: The road to my lockdown wedding

We've taken a knock. We've had to postpone all the weddings that were booked since March... we really are hopeful that we can open up by September this year, with all the guidelines and safety protocols in place.

Tracey Branford, Founder - Trunk wedding events

It's been a tough ride, but we are very supported by our couples who would rather have a wedding with their family and friends.

Tracey Branford, Founder - Trunk wedding events

Most of our clients have postponed their weddings, I would say about 90%.

Tracey Branford, Founder - Trunk wedding events

Most of our couples are confident that they will have their special day.

Tracey Branford, Founder - Trunk wedding events

Branford says the trend may move towards smaller weddings and intimate at-home gatherings in the future.

Listen to Tracey Branford char with Lester Kiewit:

CapeTalk producer Lynne Arendse has opened up about how she came to terms with postponing her wedding which was initially planned for May.

Arendse managed to tie the knot last week at her family home under lockdown level 3. Read about her small ceremony here.

We were going to tie the knot on the 1st of May, it was going to be a beautiful day... I had it all [planned out] in my head.

Lynne Arendse, CapeTalk producer

The wedding venue phoned and said they had to postpone all of their events.

Lynne Arendse, CapeTalk producer

Listen to CapeTalk producer Lynne Arendse share her story:


17 June 2020 5:32 PM
by
Tags:
WEDDING PLANNER
Lockdown
wedding venue
Tracey Branford
Covid-19 weddings
wedding ceremony

Recommended

More from Lifestyle

ford-figo-freestylejpg

Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700?

17 June 2020 3:27 PM

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor-medicine-health-hospital-medical-care-sick-note-certificate-123rf

Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear

15 June 2020 2:59 PM

A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-fab-company-body-doubles-seatingpng

When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles'

14 June 2020 10:19 AM

The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160712snow.jpg

Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC

13 June 2020 10:32 AM

It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'

12 June 2020 2:49 PM

The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chicken-facepng

Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats

12 June 2020 2:11 PM

Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association

12 June 2020 12:40 PM

This virus is going to stick with us for years, says Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vascular system virus coronavirus blood vessel covid-19 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'

12 June 2020 10:10 AM

Dr Jaco Laubscher (a physician specialising in vascular biology) shares findings that may revolutionise how we treat Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

forex-brokers-sajpg

8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa

11 June 2020 3:45 PM

Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capitec bank

Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine

11 June 2020 2:28 PM

It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

JUST IN: Ramaphosa reopens sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres and salons

Politics

Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day

Local Politics

'8 men stole money from VBS and distributed it to ANC, EFF politicians'

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Evelyn de Kock’s alleged killer pleads not guilty

17 June 2020 8:29 PM

Jacob Zuma & Thales back in court next week for corruption trial

17 June 2020 8:16 PM

Edcon serves retrenchment notices to 22,000 employees

17 June 2020 8:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA