CT wedding planner hopes couples can walk down the aisle again by September
Branford says wedding vendors and venues are patiently waiting to resume while meeting all the requirements needed for Covid-19 safe weddings.
Branford is the founder of Trunk Events, which offers wedding and event planning services.
She says her clients, venues and suppliers have all been impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown.
RELATED: OPINION: The road to my lockdown wedding
We've taken a knock. We've had to postpone all the weddings that were booked since March... we really are hopeful that we can open up by September this year, with all the guidelines and safety protocols in place.Tracey Branford, Founder - Trunk wedding events
It's been a tough ride, but we are very supported by our couples who would rather have a wedding with their family and friends.Tracey Branford, Founder - Trunk wedding events
Most of our clients have postponed their weddings, I would say about 90%.Tracey Branford, Founder - Trunk wedding events
Most of our couples are confident that they will have their special day.Tracey Branford, Founder - Trunk wedding events
Branford says the trend may move towards smaller weddings and intimate at-home gatherings in the future.
Listen to Tracey Branford char with Lester Kiewit:
CapeTalk producer Lynne Arendse has opened up about how she came to terms with postponing her wedding which was initially planned for May.
Arendse managed to tie the knot last week at her family home under lockdown level 3. Read about her small ceremony here.
We were going to tie the knot on the 1st of May, it was going to be a beautiful day... I had it all [planned out] in my head.Lynne Arendse, CapeTalk producer
The wedding venue phoned and said they had to postpone all of their events.Lynne Arendse, CapeTalk producer
Listen to CapeTalk producer Lynne Arendse share her story:
