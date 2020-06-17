'Ramaphosa seems less decisive due to values around inclusive decision-making'





The political analyst says this often means that Ramaphosa comes across as less decisive.

Kotze believes that Ramaphosa's Covid-19 decision-making takes into account societal pressures and public opinion.

He has written about what Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 decisions say about South Africa’s democracy in The Conversation.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Wednesday evening at 8pm.

Kotze says the president has been deliberate about limiting his live broadcasts in order for his speeches to remain impactful.

What we don't want is a president that acts unilaterally. Prof Dirk Kotze, Professor in Political Science - University of South Africa

Public opinion has been important for Ramaphosa's decision-making process. Prof Dirk Kotze, Professor in Political Science - University of South Africa

His instinct is to respect the decision-making process which is more democratic, although it might be tedious for many or it might not be demonstrative or as decisive. Prof Dirk Kotze, Professor in Political Science - University of South Africa

That's what democracy is about. We don't want an all-powerful leader who's a benevolent figure and acts on our behalf almost in a patriarchal sense. Prof Dirk Kotze, Professor in Political Science - University of South Africa

President Ramaphosa has a different style... he reserves his speeches to make major announcements. Prof Dirk Kotze, Professor in Political Science - University of South Africa

I think his lodging is that he doesn't want to crowd the TV screens... to the point where his speeches lose impact. Prof Dirk Kotze, Professor in Political Science - University of South Africa

Listen to Prof Dirk Kotze in conversation with Lester Kiewit: