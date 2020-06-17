'Ramaphosa seems less decisive due to values around inclusive decision-making'
The political analyst says this often means that Ramaphosa comes across as less decisive.
RELATED: U-turn on cigarettes was a setback for Cyril Ramaphosa, says Peter Bruce
Kotze believes that Ramaphosa's Covid-19 decision-making takes into account societal pressures and public opinion.
He has written about what Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 decisions say about South Africa’s democracy in The Conversation.
RELATED: Ramaphosa's speechwriting team needs to do better, argues communications prof
Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Wednesday evening at 8pm.
Kotze says the president has been deliberate about limiting his live broadcasts in order for his speeches to remain impactful.
WATCH IT HERE: Ramaphosa to update South Africans on lockdown measures at 8pm
What we don't want is a president that acts unilaterally.Prof Dirk Kotze, Professor in Political Science - University of South Africa
Public opinion has been important for Ramaphosa's decision-making process.Prof Dirk Kotze, Professor in Political Science - University of South Africa
His instinct is to respect the decision-making process which is more democratic, although it might be tedious for many or it might not be demonstrative or as decisive.Prof Dirk Kotze, Professor in Political Science - University of South Africa
That's what democracy is about. We don't want an all-powerful leader who's a benevolent figure and acts on our behalf almost in a patriarchal sense.Prof Dirk Kotze, Professor in Political Science - University of South Africa
President Ramaphosa has a different style... he reserves his speeches to make major announcements.Prof Dirk Kotze, Professor in Political Science - University of South Africa
I think his lodging is that he doesn't want to crowd the TV screens... to the point where his speeches lose impact.Prof Dirk Kotze, Professor in Political Science - University of South Africa
Listen to Prof Dirk Kotze in conversation with Lester Kiewit:
JUST IN: Ramaphosa reopens sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres and salons
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the reopening of several sectors, including the beauty industry.Read More
[WATCH IT LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown measures
The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm this evening.Read More
Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day
Epidemiologists and professors working in the Western Cape team have predicted morbidity peak last week June to the first week of July.Read More
'Law enforcement system in South Africa is corrupt, devalues the black body'
"Police Minister Bheki Cele is in denial," says Sabeehah Motala (Corruption Watch). "But he is who we must work with."Read More
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence
Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past.Read More
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans
Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's “energy mix”.Read More
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school
Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated.Read More
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence
The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes.Read More
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA
Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.Read More
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen
Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday.Read More