JUST IN: Ramaphosa reopens sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres and salons

17 June 2020 8:29 PM
by
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the reopening of several sectors, including the beauty industry.

Ramaphosa says Cabinet has decided to ease restrictions on restaurants for sit-down meals, accommodation facilities, conference facilities, cinemas and theatres, casinos, and personal care services (including hairdressers and beauty services).

Restrictions have also been lifted on non-contact sports and contact sports for training purposes.

He made the announcement on Wednesday evening while addressing the nation on the government's lockdown measures.

Ramaphosa says these sectors will be reopened but with stringent rules, which will be announced in due course.

He says the dates for reopening these sectors will be communicated in the coming days.

The president says that it was important for the government to reopen personal care services in an effort to empower the women who work in South Africa's hair salons, beauty shops, and spas.

This is an industry predominantly employing many women in our country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

