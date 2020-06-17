JUST IN: Ramaphosa reopens sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres and salons
Ramaphosa says Cabinet has decided to ease restrictions on restaurants for sit-down meals, accommodation facilities, conference facilities, cinemas and theatres, casinos, and personal care services (including hairdressers and beauty services).
Restrictions have also been lifted on non-contact sports and contact sports for training purposes.
He made the announcement on Wednesday evening while addressing the nation on the government's lockdown measures.
Ramaphosa says these sectors will be reopened but with stringent rules, which will be announced in due course.
He says the dates for reopening these sectors will be communicated in the coming days.
The president says that it was important for the government to reopen personal care services in an effort to empower the women who work in South Africa's hair salons, beauty shops, and spas.
This is an industry predominantly employing many women in our country.President Cyril Ramaphosa
More from Politics
'Ramaphosa seems less decisive due to values around inclusive decision-making'
Prof Dirk Kotze says President Cyril Ramaphosa's style of political leadership is focused on consensus-building and inclusive decision-making.Read More
[WATCH IT LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown measures
The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm this evening.Read More
Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day
Epidemiologists and professors working in the Western Cape team have predicted morbidity peak last week June to the first week of July.Read More
'Law enforcement system in South Africa is corrupt, devalues the black body'
"Police Minister Bheki Cele is in denial," says Sabeehah Motala (Corruption Watch). "But he is who we must work with."Read More
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence
Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past.Read More
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans
Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's “energy mix”.Read More
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school
Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated.Read More
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence
The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes.Read More
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA
Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.Read More
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen
Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday.Read More