Zero-tolerance alcohol driving law includes alcohol-based medications - insurer
Currently, it’s still legal to get behind the wheel if your blood-alcohol level is under 0.05g per 100ml. But, a new bill adopts a zero-tolerance approach to drunk driving by setting the legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers at 0%.
Insurers such as King Price have indicated if there is alcohol in your bloodstream, your claim may be denied.
Wynand van Vuuren from King Price talks to Refilwe Moloto about how lowering the allowed blood-alcohol level for driving to zero, may impact on insurance claims and cover in the future and retrospectively, as lawmakers consider the change.
In the past, one could have taken a chance, had a beer or two after work - but then people never knew whether they were over the legal limit of that 0.05g per 100ml.Wynand van Vuuren, Customer Experience Partner - King Price
He says there is much support for the new zero-tolerance alcohol law that is being introduced for driving.
That is motivated by all the deaths and accidents. A very big percentage of accidents on our roads and the deaths are due to alcohol abuse.Wynand van Vuuren, Customer Experience Partner - King Price
How far away is the new bill from coming into action?
While in January it as announced the bill would go through Parliament in June, Van Vuuren says the Covid-19 lockdown has slowed down processes - but believes it will happen soon.
I won't be surprised if it is going to go through here in July or August.Wynand van Vuuren, Customer Experience Partner - King Price
People are really going to have to reset and work out how they are going to approach this in the future.Wynand van Vuuren, Customer Experience Partner - King Price
He strongly suggests if people are out drinking in they arrange alternative measures to get back home.
In the past, there was always that grey area.Wynand van Vuuren, Customer Experience Partner - King Price
One had to determine one's limit oneself and that can vary according to body weight and other issues, he says.
You had to determine that yourself, and at least that problem has been taken out of the equation and I think it is going to have a very good effect on the accidents on the roads.Wynand van Vuuren, Customer Experience Partner - King Price
How will this impact insurance claims and will legitimate medication such as cough syrup in one's system be used to reject a claim in an accident?
Van Vuuren says the insurance industry needs to work out what will happen in such circumstances.
But with the zero-tolerance, you will not be able to take any of that medication that might result in you having alcohol in your blood.Wynand van Vuuren, Customer Experience Partner - King Price
It is going to be very interesting to see how insurance companies are going to underwrite this in the future, he says.
Because if you are caught with alcohol in your blood, it will surely affect that point system of yours. There will be a criminal case open against you for contravention of that specific law - that you drove with alcohol in your blood.Wynand van Vuuren, Customer Experience Partner - King Price
Van Vuuren says insurance companies can take that fact into account when they underwrite such a person as a risk.
They can say because of that offence you are high-risk. That may influence your premiums, and it may even influence the acceptance of a policy.Wynand van Vuuren, Customer Experience Partner - King Price
He says such a client may not even be able to get an insurance policy after being caught with alcohol in their system.
Most insurance policies do have a clause stating clients have to abide by the law, in this case, the legal alcohol limit, which will likely soon be 0%.
And if the legal limit comes down to zero percent then that is what insurers will take into account when they assess claims.Wynand van Vuuren, Customer Experience Partner - King Price
Listen to the interview below:
