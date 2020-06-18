Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread
On Wednesday night President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation as we move towards fewer enforced lockdown restrictions.
But according to experts, the country has still not hit its peak expected infection and mortality rate.
Coupled with this is international excitement around the use of the steroid dexamethasone, which President Ramaphosa said is available locally. It is reported that the drug can reduce deaths by up to a third.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about moving towards new lockdown restrictions and gives context to the excitement surrounding the steroid dexamethasone in reducing Covid-19 deaths.
The numbers have gone up but at the same time we believe, because this virus is going to be with us for quite a while, we must start getting used to existing with this virus,Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health
Mkhize believes there are ways of containing the virus, but moving forward the key is behaviour.
It is the behavioural issue that is really more important now.Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health
The spread is inevitable he says, so the aim has always to try and ensure that not too many people become infected at the same time.
While most people infected are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms, their biggest concern is the group that has a severe illness from Covid-19.
This is where the low-dose steroid dexamethasone comes into play.
It is in these cases where they require, hospitalisation, intensive care, and ventilators, that dexamethasone is actually most effective. Those with a more intensive infection need much more supportive care.Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health
Dexamethasone has been found to reduce deaths by 30% and 20% respectively for those patients on ventilators or oxygen.
Dexamethasone has been used for a very long time all over the world...in situations where there are autoimmune phenomena.Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health
We are very excited because it is a very easily available drug and we have quite a good stock...and it is a bonus that it is a South African company that is manufacturing it and has licencing rights all over the world.Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health
It has been used for the past few weeks for Covid-19 patients in South Africa but now the UK Oxford University study has bolstered that proof of effectivity, he says.
In response to issues of bed shortages and staff in areas such as the Eastern Cape protesting about inadequate PPE, he says these concerns are inevitable and understandable.
It is a new disease, it is a new situation, there is a lot of anxiety among staff...We have to quickly respond and make sure there is agility in the system to be able to correct those situations.Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health
He believes the country has adequate PPE but in some instances, the distribution needs to be improved.
We are working now on a stock visibility system.Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health
Bed numbers have been increased n field hospitals with 27,000 additional beds across the country, he adds.
Listen to Minister Mkhize below: (Apologies for the first few minutes of poor quality audio. The line improved greatly at 2 minutes 30, so please don't give up listening.)
