Cape animal rescue group supporting struggling pet owners through donation drive





The ongoing lockdown has had a devastating impact on families and animals in low-income communities.

Tears Animal Rescue started a pet food appeal in April that has helped feed hundreds of cats and dogs in vulnerable communities in the Southern Peninsula.

The organisation launched its Feed Hungry Pets campaign, asking the public and pet food manufacturers to donate towards filling empty food bowls.

You can help by purchasing a bag of food from the Tears online shop here.

We started our Feed Hungry Pets campaign and we asked members of the public as well as food distributors to donate dog and cat food so that we can go out there and feed needy animals and keep the pets with their families instead of them having to surrender them to the shelter because they just can't keep them anymore. Luke Kruyt, Animal Care Manager - Tears Animal Rescue

At the start of the lockdown, Tears Animal Rescue launched The Great Escape campaign on social media, imploring locals to foster dogs and puppies that needed to be evacuated from their kennels.

The organisation received over 1,000 emails, and in the space of three days, they found foster homes for 120 dogs and puppies across Cape Town.

During the lockdown, approximately 40 new dogs and puppies have been admitted to the shelters and vetted for foster care.

The group's animal care manager Luke Kruyt, says that placing their dogs and puppies into foster homes has allowed the organisation to focus more on community outreach during this time.

Tears runs a mobile welfare clinic that serves the communities of Vrygrond, Ocean View, Masiphumelele and Red Hill.

We decided that we needed to get our doggies out of our kennels for lockdown. Luke Kruyt, Animal Care Manager - Tears Animal Rescue

Knowing that our rescues are safe and in loving, caring homes allows us to focus on helping animals in vulnerable communities during these times of uncertainty. Luke Kruyt, Animal Care Manager - Tears Animal Rescue

Without Capetonians' support and love for Tears and rescue animals we really would have been stuck with a bunch of unhappy dogs. Luke Kruyt, Animal Care Manager - Tears Animal Rescue

The animal rescue group is also on a mission to collect blankets, kennels, and other items to keep cats and dogs warm. Learn more about their Give Warmth initiative here.

Click here to help support the animal welfare organisation.

