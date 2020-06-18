Restaurants reopening: reprieve for 23K eateries, 800k staff and 80% unemployed
AN estimated 800,000 people in South Africa are employed in the restaurant industry, so hard it by Covid-19 lockdown.
On Thursday night President Cyril Ramaphosa finally announced some reprieve for the industry as restaurants will be allowed to have sit-down patrons under strict safety protocols.
How do restaurants plan to keep patrons and staff safe now that government has announced the sector will soon be able to re-open for sit down diners?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa.
It was a very emotional evening for our restaurants last night. They were very grateful for the embracing of the industry opening.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
Hope is a beautiful thing. It certainly does drive people and helps the country to restore faith in the ability to rebuild - and that's exactly what we plan to do today - look for avenues and ways to rebuild our beautiful industry.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
Alberts explains that they have done a great deal of research and work with international layers in the industry and channelled that information to government to consider.
We also put a lot of pressure on them to explain the health risk mitigation that they used to reopen other sectors like shopping malls, supermarkets, schools, office parks...and we've proven on every account the readiness for our industry to open providing safe protocols and proper measures.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
Alberts says government is having final meetings in this regard on Thursday morning and hopes to be able to announce all the measures and dates by midday.
Once we have got notification of that we will certainly make that available to everybody. Health and safety is a top priority for both our patrons and staff.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
Surveys show consumers are keen to get back to restaurants and it is an industry that has always had high levels of health practices in place.
The industry has been severely damaged. And there needs to be some relief and support from the financial institutions, the landlords. We need to get these insurance policies paid out so that there is cash flow to rebuild the business.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
The supply chain needs to understand its role, responsibility, and contribution to assist the product to come back into restaurants, and bring businesses back to lifeWendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
She says a recent study they conducted shows there are approximately 23,000 restaurants in South Africa, approximately 800,000 employees,
But remember is also a ripple effect because we also have a supply chain, we also have entertainment, childminders...also indirectly affected by the closure of restaurants.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
She says the industry's biggest challenge is that is has been classified as high-risk which has meant no relief in terms of funding for restaurants to remobilise the industry.
We need to talk to the small business minister and look at clever ways and academic ways to find solutions to bring these beautiful people back to work.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association
We are currently sitting with about 80% o our staff unemployed.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association
Listen to the interview below:
