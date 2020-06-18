There were 10 of us - CT newlywed describes getting hitched in mom's living room
Lynne had to postpone her big 80-guest wedding, which was initially planned for May, at the start of the lockdown.
When marriage services resumed under level 3 lockdown regulations earlier this month, she and her then-fiancé decided to get married in a private ceremony at her mother's home.
They found a stand-in minister to perform the ceremony because their original minister is based in East London and is at high risk due to his comorbidities.
Only about 10 people were present for the nuptials - the minister, the bride and groom, their parents, and siblings.
Lynne says while it was not the wedding ceremony she had initially planned, it was more special than she could have ever envisioned.
Amidst all of the Covid-19 pandemic's hardships, she says she got to marry her friend.
There were 10 people. It was literally my parents, his parents, and our siblings.Lynne Arendse, CapeTalk producer
My mother took all of the furniture out of the living room - she made it look like a fairytale place.Lynne Arendse, CapeTalk producer
It felt like that was supposed to be what the day should have looked like.Lynne Arendse, CapeTalk producer
The day was so much more special because it was literally just us and our family.Lynne Arendse, CapeTalk producer
We just looked at each other and, I honestly... forgot that there were other people there.Lynne Arendse, CapeTalk producer
We were going to tie the knot on the 1st of May, it was going to be a beautiful day... I had it all [planned out] in my head.Lynne Arendse, CapeTalk producer
Listen to Lynne share her story with Lester Kiewit:
