Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind





As schools across the country are forced to deal with accusations of systemic racism a former Wynberg Girls' High history teacher has written an open letter of apology to his former students.

In the letter published in the Daily Maverick, Dylan Wray, who also taught at Westerford High School in Newlands, says he is sorry for having been 'colour blind'.

He admits that it was easier to say he did not see colour rather than face the truth about the unconscious biases he held that 'probably impacted on my teaching.'

If I had been asked then if I saw the race of the children in my classes, I would have said no. I was “colourblind”, and proudly so. It was comforting for me to believe we were all getting along, to assume that the pain, hurt and humiliation of the past was healing and we were all living as equals in this beautiful country. Dylan Wray, Co-Founder and Executive Director - Shikaya

The idea of a rainbow nation is appealing when you are already sitting on the pot of gold. Dylan Wray, Co-Founder and Executive Director - Shikaya

Wray left teaching several years ago and today runs Shikaya, an organisation which works with teachers to create more inclusive schools.

My work in the last few years has really been to work with teachers to unpack these things...their unconscious biases. Dylan Wray, Co-Founder and Executive Director - Shikaya

He says it is important students are given more than one perspective in the classroom, particularly when teaching subjects like history.

I can't let my past and my experience totally shape the narrative that the kids are gonna get. Dylan Wray, Co-Founder and Executive Director - Shikaya

Recently accusations of systemic racism were made against some of the country's top schools via an Instagram account set up specifically to allow students of colour a safe platform to share their experiences.

YouSilenceWeAmplify has over 11 000 followers and over 250 posts in which students and alumni recount the trauma they suffered as a result of racism at the hand of staff and students.

The current conversation is both children who are currently in schools and then there is a lot of people who have left the schools and are looking back and saying, I had that and noone said sorry. Dylan Wray, Co-Founder and Executive Director - Shikaya

