Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:50
Theatres to reopen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlene le Roux
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind Dylan Wray speaks to Lester Kiewit about why he felt the need to apologise to the students of colour he taught several years ago. 18 June 2020 12:09 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
There were 10 of us - CT newlywed describes getting hitched in mom's living room CapeTalk's very own Early Breakfast producer Lynne Arendse tied the knot last week in an intimate, at-home wedding ceremony. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
View all Local
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread Mkhize says the virus will be around for a while and believes there are ways of containing the virus such as how people behave. 18 June 2020 9:18 AM
View all Politics
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
CT wedding planner hopes couples can walk down the aisle again by September Wedding planner Tracey Branford says she hopes that wedding ceremonies can resume in the next few months with necessary health and... 17 June 2020 5:32 PM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700? Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars. 17 June 2020 3:27 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind

18 June 2020 12:09 PM
by
Tags:
Racism in schools
Wynberg Girls’ High School
Wynberg Girls’ racism
'#blacklivesmatter
#yousilenceweamplify

Dylan Wray speaks to Lester Kiewit about why he felt the need to apologise to the students of colour he taught several years ago.

As schools across the country are forced to deal with accusations of systemic racism a former Wynberg Girls' High history teacher has written an open letter of apology to his former students.

In the letter published in the Daily Maverick, Dylan Wray, who also taught at Westerford High School in Newlands, says he is sorry for having been 'colour blind'.

He admits that it was easier to say he did not see colour rather than face the truth about the unconscious biases he held that 'probably impacted on my teaching.'

If I had been asked then if I saw the race of the children in my classes, I would have said no. I was “colourblind”, and proudly so. It was comforting for me to believe we were all getting along, to assume that the pain, hurt and humiliation of the past was healing and we were all living as equals in this beautiful country.

Dylan Wray, Co-Founder and Executive Director - Shikaya

The idea of a rainbow nation is appealing when you are already sitting on the pot of gold.

Dylan Wray, Co-Founder and Executive Director - Shikaya

Wray left teaching several years ago and today runs Shikaya, an organisation which works with teachers to create more inclusive schools.

My work in the last few years has really been to work with teachers to unpack these things...their unconscious biases.

Dylan Wray, Co-Founder and Executive Director - Shikaya

He says it is important students are given more than one perspective in the classroom, particularly when teaching subjects like history.

I can't let my past and my experience totally shape the narrative that the kids are gonna get.

Dylan Wray, Co-Founder and Executive Director - Shikaya

Recently accusations of systemic racism were made against some of the country's top schools via an Instagram account set up specifically to allow students of colour a safe platform to share their experiences.

YouSilenceWeAmplify has over 11 000 followers and over 250 posts in which students and alumni recount the trauma they suffered as a result of racism at the hand of staff and students.

The current conversation is both children who are currently in schools and then there is a lot of people who have left the schools and are looking back and saying, I had that and noone said sorry.

Dylan Wray, Co-Founder and Executive Director - Shikaya

RELATED: Where to from here? Dismantling systemic racism in South Africa's elite schools

RELATED: Are you satisfied with how your child's school deals with racism?

Listen to the full conversation below:


18 June 2020 12:09 PM
by
Tags:
Racism in schools
Wynberg Girls’ High School
Wynberg Girls’ racism
'#blacklivesmatter
#yousilenceweamplify

Recommended

More from Local

Water watering can 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle day zero drought wasting

'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%'

18 June 2020 11:58 AM

The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lynne-lockdown-wedding-cropjpg

There were 10 of us - CT newlywed describes getting hitched in mom's living room

18 June 2020 11:58 AM

CapeTalk's very own Early Breakfast producer Lynne Arendse tied the knot last week in an intimate, at-home wedding ceremony.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

puppy-dog-food-tears-cropjpg

Cape animal rescue group supporting struggling pet owners through donation drive

18 June 2020 11:13 AM

Households are battling to make ends meet. Tears Animal Rescue is providing support to pet owners who can't afford to feed their furry family members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman and man wearing surgical masks 123rf 123rflifestyle covid-19 coronavirus

'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer'

18 June 2020 9:49 AM

We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli-mkhizejpg

Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread

18 June 2020 9:18 AM

Mkhize says the virus will be around for a while and believes there are ways of containing the virus such as how people behave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cough syrup 123rf

Zero-tolerance alcohol driving law includes alcohol-based medications - insurer

18 June 2020 7:52 AM

When the law comes into effect, King Price's Wynand Van Vuuren says car claims may well be rejected if there is any blood alcohol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

[GRAPHICS] Advanced lockdown level 3 at a glance

18 June 2020 6:53 AM

Presidency Cyril Ramaphosa announced further easing of level 3 restrictions on Wednesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-cticc-field-hospitaljpg

Covid-19 update: 1,419 hospital admissions in the Western Cape

17 June 2020 7:30 PM

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 1,205.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200123-china-coronavirusjpg

Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others?

17 June 2020 3:56 PM

Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

boeta-cassiem-picjpeg

Overwhelming response to fundraising plea for Boeta Cassiem's cataract surgery

17 June 2020 3:08 PM

People from around SA, and as far as the UK, have reached into their pockets to help Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta Cassiem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%'

Business Lifestyle Local Politics

Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread

Local Politics

Zero-tolerance alcohol driving law includes alcohol-based medications - insurer

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Chinese county restricts travel as Beijing races to contain virus

18 June 2020 12:25 PM

At least one accused in VBS matter wants R100,000 bail reduced

18 June 2020 11:54 AM

COVID-19 and children: What does the data reveal?

18 June 2020 11:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA