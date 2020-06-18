Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%'

18 June 2020 11:58 AM
by
The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson.

The threat of Day Zero is looooooong gone, and Capetonians are still consuming much less water than before the mega-drought.

Why then does the City of Cape Town still charge us the R100 water levy?

By some estimates, the City “earns” about R80 million each month (R960 million per year) from the levy.

Many businesses that didn’t consume a drop of water during the lockdown are still liable to pay the R100 levy.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson.

This was not a drought-levy… We restructured the water tariff to include a fixed charge… The public seems to assume we’re making money for, I don’t know what reason… Previously, we had a tariff that only depended on your consumption…

Ian Nielson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

Around 70% to 80% of our costs are fixed, irrespective how much water we sell… When you have a consumptive tariff only, people who use very little water aren’t contributing fairly towards the cost of operating the service…

Ian Nielson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

We require R400 per month from each household [to cover fixed costs] … If we dropped the fixed charge, we would have to increase the consumptive tariff by 80%... The debate is misplaced!

Ian Nielson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

Half of the City’s income comes from electricity and water tariffs…

Ian Nielson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

People forget that as we reduced restrictions, we shifted tariffs down to what they are now…

Ian Nielson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

The City has a balanced budget… We’ve been using surpluses to cover shortfalls… We have R5.7 billion of previous surpluses that we’re utilising towards the current budget.

Ian Nielson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

