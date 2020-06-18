[LISTEN] Mitchells Plain author Yusuf Daniels on his 'Lekka' second book
His debut book Living Coloured (because Black and White were Already Taken) became a bestseller within three months of its release last year and now Mitchell's Plain-born Yusuf Daniels looks set to have another smash on his hands with the release of the sequel Living Lekka (From Mitchells Plain to Aeroplane).
The self-monikered 'accidental author' joined Cape Talk's Lester Kiewit to talk about the runaway success of the first book and the importance of storytelling in the coloured community.
Click below to listen to the full interview:
Daniels says the surprise success of the first book spurred him on to write a sequel:
The response was so amazing from social media and people said, Yusuf, you must do a follow-up book.Yusuf Daniels, Author
He says he was on a tour of Turkey last year when he made the commitment to complete the new book by the end of the trip.
I finished 17 of the 22 stories in this book on that two week tour. It was an amazing journey...I just wrote.Yusuf Daniels, Author
Daniels says while the first book deals with stories of his childhood, Living Lekka is full of anecdotes about adulthood.
He says the reality is for many people that their stories die with them.
They say most of the good stories are in the graveyard, unfortunately.Yusuf Daniels, Author
I want people to bring out their lekka stories...you've got nothing to lose.Yusuf Daniels, Author
Click below to listen to Yusuf talking about his latest book Living Lekker:
