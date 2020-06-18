Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Hairdressers back at work
Theatres to reopen
Restaurants to re-open for sit-down dining
Quarantunes - Wouter Kellerman
Open for speculation
Hairdresses, salons and spa's to reopen
1995 RWC 25th anniversary webinar
CapeWine postponed
The health dangers of 500 000 more people returning to work
The new architectural frontier: buildings and their microbiomes.
Boeta Cassiem is getting his new eyes!
How COVID-19 impacts people living with HIV, TB, as well as other comorbidities in the province.
GBV in SA: Women are fighting two pandemics.
New Jellyfish Species: Verena Ras On Taxonomy, Training And Leaving A Legacy
[LISTEN] Mitchells Plain author Yusuf Daniels on his 'Lekka' second book

18 June 2020 12:59 PM
by
Tags:
books
#amreading
Yusuf Daniels
Living Lekka
Living Coloured

Author Yusuf Daniels scored a bestseller in 2019 with his debut book Living Coloured, he chats to Lester Kiewit about the sequel.

His debut book Living Coloured (because Black and White were Already Taken) became a bestseller within three months of its release last year and now Mitchell's Plain-born Yusuf Daniels looks set to have another smash on his hands with the release of the sequel Living Lekka (From Mitchells Plain to Aeroplane).

The self-monikered 'accidental author' joined Cape Talk's Lester Kiewit to talk about the runaway success of the first book and the importance of storytelling in the coloured community.

Click below to listen to the full interview:

Daniels says the surprise success of the first book spurred him on to write a sequel:

The response was so amazing from social media and people said, Yusuf, you must do a follow-up book.

Yusuf Daniels, Author

He says he was on a tour of Turkey last year when he made the commitment to complete the new book by the end of the trip.

I finished 17 of the 22 stories in this book on that two week tour. It was an amazing journey...I just wrote.

Yusuf Daniels, Author

Daniels says while the first book deals with stories of his childhood, Living Lekka is full of anecdotes about adulthood.

He says the reality is for many people that their stories die with them.

They say most of the good stories are in the graveyard, unfortunately.

Yusuf Daniels, Author

I want people to bring out their lekka stories...you've got nothing to lose.

Yusuf Daniels, Author

Click below to listen to Yusuf talking about his latest book Living Lekker:


