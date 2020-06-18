Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Swimmer Ryan Stramrood breaks Robben Island record in honour of Theodore Yach

18 June 2020 1:48 PM
by
Tags:
Robben Island
Robben Island swim
Ryan Stramrood
open water
Theodore Yach
world record
Robben Island crossing
new record

Extreme open water swimmer Ryan Stramrood completed his 109th Robben Island swim on Wednesday morning.

Stramrood is now the new record holder for the most Robben Island Crossings ever completed.

He has dedicated this feat to his late friend and previous record holder Theodore Yach, who made the swim an incredible 108 times.

Yach passed away in 2018 and was a veteran of many open water swims across the world.

Stramrood says he was with Yach when the late swimming champion swam his 100th swim in 2016 and hopes to keep his legacy alive.

RELATED: A tale of endurance: Extreme swimmer ready for 100th Robben Island crossing

Stramrood, who completed his own 100th Robben Island swim last year, braved the icy Atlantic waters on Wednesday morning for one of the most challenging crossings he's ever made.

He says the swim was physically grueling for him after 10 weeks away from the water under the nationwide lockdown.

Stramrood says the Robben Island crossing is a great way to condition his mind and body.

It always leaves him with new lessons about his mental power, he tells CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.

RELATED: Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker

I went in the freezing cold morning of 10 degrees Celsius, got in my speedo and managed to do my 109th crossing successfully, which just pushed me over Theo's difficult bar to reach.

Ryan Stramrood, extreme swimmer and motivational speaker

I dedicated the swim to him. The night before, I got a hold of his family. His wife said Theo would be so proud.

Ryan Stramrood, extreme swimmer and motivational speaker

For me, a Robben Island crossing - as difficult as it is - is a training swim. One crossing is never like another.

Ryan Stramrood, extreme swimmer and motivational speaker

I know from experience, that once I walk out on that beach, it will seem like distance memory, and all you take away are the learning.

Ryan Stramrood, extreme swimmer and motivational speaker

Listen to Ryan Stramrood on Today with Kieno Kammies:


