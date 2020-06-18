Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that
One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks to Clement Manyathela about their court case to postpone the opening of schools and the issue of school safety and scholar transport.
The reality in South Africa is that many learners travel to school in public transport often packed in like sardines. And the Department of Education is completely silent on that matter.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement
When you put 8 million citizens back into active economic spaces coupled with over 2.5 million learners and teachers, you are putting them into the same transport plan upon which the risk of infection increases.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement
We are fighting for an implementation plan that gives meaning to constitutional rights.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement
Listen below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?
Hairdressers across the country have spent the last few weeks lobbying government to allow them to open under lockdown.Read More
How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape
About 17.6% of adults in South Africa smoke tobacco, according to the SA National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.Read More
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday'
Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa.Read More
Restaurants reopening: reprieve for 23K eateries, 800k staff and 80% unemployed
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts outlines how restaurants plan to reopen safely.Read More
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer'
We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change).Read More
Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread
Mkhize says the virus will be around for a while and believes there are ways of containing the virus such as how people behave.Read More
[GRAPHICS] Advanced lockdown level 3 at a glance
Presidency Cyril Ramaphosa announced further easing of level 3 restrictions on Wednesday night.Read More
Covid-19 update: 1,419 hospital admissions in the Western Cape
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 1,205.Read More
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others?
Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus.Read More
'Discovery is providing conservatively for Covid, that's the right thing to do'
Adrian Gore, Group CEO at Discovery Limited says they have to assume and prepare that Covid-19 is going to be a long-term issue.Read More