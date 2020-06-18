Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that





One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks to Clement Manyathela about their court case to postpone the opening of schools and the issue of school safety and scholar transport.

The reality in South Africa is that many learners travel to school in public transport often packed in like sardines. And the Department of Education is completely silent on that matter. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement

When you put 8 million citizens back into active economic spaces coupled with over 2.5 million learners and teachers, you are putting them into the same transport plan upon which the risk of infection increases. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement

We are fighting for an implementation plan that gives meaning to constitutional rights. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement

Listen below: