Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday'

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:36
Hairdressers back at work
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sascha Mayer
Today at 13:50
Theatres to reopen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 14:10
Restaurants to re-open for sit-down dining
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pete Goffe-Wood - Chef and Judge at Master Chef SA
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Wouter Kellerman
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wouter Kellerman
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Hairdresses, salons and spa's to reopen
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gina Capra - Founder of Palladium Hair Co
Gali Gaon Segall - owner of Yemaya Spa Group
Today at 15:40
1995 RWC 25th anniversary webinar
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dean Allen - lecturer and historian, and the author of Empire, War & Cricket in South Africa.
Today at 15:50
CapeWine postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
Today at 16:10
The health dangers of 500 000 more people returning to work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
Today at 16:20
The new architectural frontier: buildings and their microbiomes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jako Nice - Senior Researcher, Architect at CSIR
Today at 16:55
Boeta Cassiem is getting his new eyes!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Boeta Mogamad Cassiem
Today at 17:05
How COVID-19 impacts people living with HIV, TB, as well as other comorbidities in the province.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mary-Ann Davies - Public Health Expert
Today at 17:20
GBV in SA: Women are fighting two pandemics.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tarisai Mchuchu - MOSAIC Director
Today at 17:46
New Jellyfish Species: Verena Ras On Taxonomy, Training And Leaving A Legacy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Verena Ras - University of the Western Cape marine biologist
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday'

18 June 2020 1:37 PM
by
Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa.

The Covid-19 debt repayment holiday that most banks offered expires at the end of the month.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Lee Naik, CEO at TransUnion.

A new survey by the credit bureau indicates that nine out of 10 respondents worry they won’t be able to repay their debt when it becomes due in less than two weeks’ time.

The TransUnion survey found that 16% of those surveyed lost their jobs since the start of the lockdown.

Some banks have plans in place to avoid defaults when the debt holiday expires such as consolidating clients’ debt into their home loans or using other investments as collateral.

One out of every six people has lost their job [since the start of the lockdown] … One out of every five Millennials [age 26 to 40] has lost their jobs…

Lee Naik, CEO - TransUnion Africa

In a normal month, we see 150 000 people requesting payment restructuring from their lender. In April, it jumped to 380 000 requests. In May, it went up to 1.3 million requests!

Lee Naik, CEO - TransUnion Africa

The scary thing coming out of the data is that only 20% of consumers who have been impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown have approached the banks...

Lee Naik, CEO - TransUnion Africa

FNB has come up with a separate agreement over 60 months to allow their clients to deal with the pressure…

Lee Naik, CEO - TransUnion Africa

Payment holidays cost you in the long run…

Lee Naik, CEO - TransUnion Africa

On a case-by-case basis, depending on your circumstances, your bank may or may not extend your debt repayment holiday.

Lee Naik, CEO - TransUnion Africa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


