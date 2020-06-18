Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Boeta Cassiem is getting his new eyes!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Boeta Mogamad Cassiem
Today at 17:05
How COVID-19 impacts people living with HIV, TB, as well as other comorbidities in the province.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mary-Ann Davies - Public Health Expert
Today at 17:20
GBV in SA: Women are fighting two pandemics.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tarisai Mchuchu - MOSAIC Director
Today at 17:46
New Jellyfish Species: Verena Ras On Taxonomy, Training And Leaving A Legacy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Verena Ras - University of the Western Cape marine biologist
Today at 20:10
father's day content
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Van Vuuren - Comedian/Writer at ...
Today at 20:25
jody abrahams
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jody Abrahams - Actor at ...
Today at 20:30
Loukmaan
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Loukmaan Adams
Today at 20:42
Lorenzo Davids
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Today at 20:50
Jaco van Schalkwyk
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:31
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday' Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa. 18 June 2020 1:37 PM
There were 10 of us - CT newlywed describes getting hitched in mom's living room CapeTalk's very own Early Breakfast producer Lynne Arendse tied the knot last week in an intimate, at-home wedding ceremony. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?

18 June 2020 3:28 PM
by
Tags:
Hair salon
#AfricanHair
Lockdown
COVID-19
Hairdressers
beauty industry

Hairdressers across the country have spent the last few weeks lobbying government to allow them to open under lockdown.

Huge relief and lots of excitement.

That's the feeling of Carlton Hair Cape Town director Sascha Mayer following the news that hairdressers will be allowed to reopen under level 3 of lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Wednesday evening during his address to the nation.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson, Mayer says it has been a long, hard few weeks for the industry.

We still don't know when we will be able to open.

Sascha Mayer, Director - Carlton Hair Cape Town

For several weeks the personal care industry has been lobbying government to allow salons to reopen, promising that it will implement measures to ensure the highest standards of hygiene are maintained.

Mayer says they've calculated how best to make their salons safe for customers.

We took each salon and divided the square meterage by 6 and said that was the maximum number of people that we could have in the store.

Sascha Mayer, Director - Carlton Hair Cape Town

Then we took the number of stations we have in each salon and we divided that by two so that we would have more than the 1.5 metre distance between each station.

Sascha Mayer, Director - Carlton Hair Cape Town

Mayer says they are waiting for the details of the conditions under which they may open their doors again, but that they could theoretically open tomorrow.

Mask, shields, sanitizers, temperature scan, symptom checks. Everything we could find, we've done.

Sascha Mayer, Director - Carlton Hair Cape Town

And for those clients who don't feel ready to visit a salon? Mayer says they've got you covered.

We have a home visit package available for our clients as well...if a client doesn't want to come into a salon.

Sascha Mayer, Director - Carlton Hair Cape Town

RELATED: A lot of us can't put food on the table - Hairdressers in court bid to reopen

Listen to the full interview below:


18 June 2020 3:28 PM
by
Tags:
Hair salon
#AfricanHair
Lockdown
COVID-19
Hairdressers
beauty industry

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape

18 June 2020 3:07 PM

About 17.6% of adults in South Africa smoke tobacco, according to the SA National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023-mmusi-maimane-edjpg

Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that

18 June 2020 2:17 PM

One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday'

18 June 2020 1:37 PM

Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Restaurants reopening: reprieve for 23K eateries, 800k staff and 80% unemployed

18 June 2020 12:57 PM

Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts outlines how restaurants plan to reopen safely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman and man wearing surgical masks 123rf 123rflifestyle covid-19 coronavirus

'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer'

18 June 2020 9:49 AM

We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli-mkhizejpg

Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread

18 June 2020 9:18 AM

Mkhize says the virus will be around for a while and believes there are ways of containing the virus such as how people behave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

[GRAPHICS] Advanced lockdown level 3 at a glance

18 June 2020 6:53 AM

Presidency Cyril Ramaphosa announced further easing of level 3 restrictions on Wednesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-cticc-field-hospitaljpg

Covid-19 update: 1,419 hospital admissions in the Western Cape

17 June 2020 7:30 PM

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 1,205.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200123-china-coronavirusjpg

Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others?

17 June 2020 3:56 PM

Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181115Discovery124

'Discovery is providing conservatively for Covid, that's the right thing to do'

17 June 2020 1:28 PM

Adrian Gore, Group CEO at Discovery Limited says they have to assume and prepare that Covid-19 is going to be a long-term issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape

Lifestyle Business

Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?

Local

Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind

Local

EWN Highlights

Beauty industry welcomes eased lockdown regulations under level 3

18 June 2020 3:46 PM

GALLERY: Here are the 7 suspects nabbed for VBS heist

18 June 2020 3:35 PM

Sassa won't give you the R350 unemployment grant if you're registered with UIF

18 June 2020 3:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA