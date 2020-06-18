Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?
Huge relief and lots of excitement.
That's the feeling of Carlton Hair Cape Town director Sascha Mayer following the news that hairdressers will be allowed to reopen under level 3 of lockdown.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Wednesday evening during his address to the nation.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson, Mayer says it has been a long, hard few weeks for the industry.
We still don't know when we will be able to open.Sascha Mayer, Director - Carlton Hair Cape Town
For several weeks the personal care industry has been lobbying government to allow salons to reopen, promising that it will implement measures to ensure the highest standards of hygiene are maintained.
Mayer says they've calculated how best to make their salons safe for customers.
We took each salon and divided the square meterage by 6 and said that was the maximum number of people that we could have in the store.Sascha Mayer, Director - Carlton Hair Cape Town
Then we took the number of stations we have in each salon and we divided that by two so that we would have more than the 1.5 metre distance between each station.Sascha Mayer, Director - Carlton Hair Cape Town
Mayer says they are waiting for the details of the conditions under which they may open their doors again, but that they could theoretically open tomorrow.
Mask, shields, sanitizers, temperature scan, symptom checks. Everything we could find, we've done.Sascha Mayer, Director - Carlton Hair Cape Town
And for those clients who don't feel ready to visit a salon? Mayer says they've got you covered.
We have a home visit package available for our clients as well...if a client doesn't want to come into a salon.Sascha Mayer, Director - Carlton Hair Cape Town
RELATED: A lot of us can't put food on the table - Hairdressers in court bid to reopen
Listen to the full interview below:
