Union 'shocked' after SABC serves employees with retrenchment notices





The SABC says the planned job cuts are part of a renewal strategy aimed at making the public broadcaster "financially sustainable, self-sufficient and fit-for-purpose".

The broadcaster says the affected employees will be invited to make representations during a consultation process which will be facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Labour unions and the representatives of non-unionised employees are expected to participate in the consultation process.

The Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers' Union (Bemawu) has expressed shock at the SABC's retrenchment plans.

Bemawu president Hannes du Buisson says the move comes at a difficult time, as the country grapples with the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of journalists have been retrenched or temporarily laid-off as media companies face the economic effects of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The SABC released a statement on Thursday but made no mention of Covid-19 as a possible reason for the planned retrenchments.

Du Buisson says the announcement comes as a surprise because the public broadcaster had received a substantial government cash injection and had also recently made several new senior appointments at the corporation.

We were shocked to the core to receive such a letter from the SABC, particularly during this difficult time in our country. Hannes du Buisson, President - Bemawu

We have absolutely no idea whether the SABC will proceed with these retrenchments or who will be affected. Hannes du Buisson, President - Bemawu

We are waiting for the SABC to set down the formal meetings. Hannes du Buisson, President - Bemawu

We believe that the consultation will start now and in time we will find out exactly what is going on. Hannes du Buisson, President - Bemawu

Listen to the update on The Midday Report: