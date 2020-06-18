How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Boeta Cassiem is getting his new eyes!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Boeta Mogamad Cassiem
Today at 17:05
How COVID-19 impacts people living with HIV, TB, as well as other comorbidities in the province.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mary-Ann Davies - Public Health Expert
Today at 17:20
GBV in SA: Women are fighting two pandemics.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tarisai Mchuchu - MOSAIC Director
Today at 17:46
New Jellyfish Species: Verena Ras On Taxonomy, Training And Leaving A Legacy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Verena Ras - University of the Western Cape marine biologist
Today at 20:10
father's day content
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Van Vuuren - Comedian/Writer at ...
Today at 20:25
jody abrahams
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jody Abrahams - Actor at ...
Today at 20:30
Loukmaan
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Loukmaan Adams
Today at 20:42
Lorenzo Davids
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Today at 20:50
Jaco van Schalkwyk
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:31
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday' Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa. 18 June 2020 1:37 PM
There were 10 of us - CT newlywed describes getting hitched in mom's living room CapeTalk's very own Early Breakfast producer Lynne Arendse tied the knot last week in an intimate, at-home wedding ceremony. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business

How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape

18 June 2020 3:07 PM
by
Tags:
WHO
Smoking
Tobacco
World Health Organisation
cigarettes
smoke
smokers
cigarette ban
ban on cigarette sales
cigarette sale ban
tobacco sales
South African National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey
smoking prevalence

About 17.6% of adults in South Africa smoke tobacco, according to the SA National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

The lockdown is, for all intents and purposes, coming to an end.

Yet, South Africa’s millions of tobacco smokers will still have to make do without or break the law to get their fix.

How many people in this country smoke cigarettes?

About 17.6% of adults (18 and older) in South Africa smoke tobacco cigarettes, according to the South African National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2015).

Researchers interviewed 15 401 people for the survey.

Men are four times more likely to report smoking cigarettes than women.

Smoking prevalence is the highest in the Western Cape (32.9% of adults) and lowest in North West (12.7%).

Coloured South Africans are significantly more likely to smoke (40.1%) than Indian South Africans (22.1%), white South Africans (15.3%) or black South Africans (15.1%).

For more detail, read “Prevalence of tobacco use among adults in South Africa: Results from the first South African National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey”.

There are no peer-reviewed studies that have evaluated the risk of Covid-19 infection associated with smoking, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO says there is currently insufficient information to confirm any link between tobacco or nicotine in the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


18 June 2020 3:07 PM
by
Tags:
WHO
Smoking
Tobacco
World Health Organisation
cigarettes
smoke
smokers
cigarette ban
ban on cigarette sales
cigarette sale ban
tobacco sales
South African National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey
smoking prevalence

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Hairdresser hair salon small business 123rflocal 123rfbusiness 123rf

Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?

18 June 2020 3:28 PM

Hairdressers across the country have spent the last few weeks lobbying government to allow them to open under lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023-mmusi-maimane-edjpg

Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that

18 June 2020 2:17 PM

One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday'

18 June 2020 1:37 PM

Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Restaurants reopening: reprieve for 23K eateries, 800k staff and 80% unemployed

18 June 2020 12:57 PM

Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts outlines how restaurants plan to reopen safely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman and man wearing surgical masks 123rf 123rflifestyle covid-19 coronavirus

'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer'

18 June 2020 9:49 AM

We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli-mkhizejpg

Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread

18 June 2020 9:18 AM

Mkhize says the virus will be around for a while and believes there are ways of containing the virus such as how people behave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

[GRAPHICS] Advanced lockdown level 3 at a glance

18 June 2020 6:53 AM

Presidency Cyril Ramaphosa announced further easing of level 3 restrictions on Wednesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-cticc-field-hospitaljpg

Covid-19 update: 1,419 hospital admissions in the Western Cape

17 June 2020 7:30 PM

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 1,205.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200123-china-coronavirusjpg

Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others?

17 June 2020 3:56 PM

Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181115Discovery124

'Discovery is providing conservatively for Covid, that's the right thing to do'

17 June 2020 1:28 PM

Adrian Gore, Group CEO at Discovery Limited says they have to assume and prepare that Covid-19 is going to be a long-term issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape

Lifestyle Business

Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?

Local

Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind

Local

EWN Highlights

Beauty industry welcomes eased lockdown regulations under level 3

18 June 2020 3:46 PM

GALLERY: Here are the 7 suspects nabbed for VBS heist

18 June 2020 3:35 PM

Sassa won't give you the R350 unemployment grant if you're registered with UIF

18 June 2020 3:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA