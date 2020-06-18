How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape





The lockdown is, for all intents and purposes, coming to an end.

Yet, South Africa’s millions of tobacco smokers will still have to make do without or break the law to get their fix.

How many people in this country smoke cigarettes?

About 17.6% of adults (18 and older) in South Africa smoke tobacco cigarettes, according to the South African National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2015).

Researchers interviewed 15 401 people for the survey.

Men are four times more likely to report smoking cigarettes than women.

Smoking prevalence is the highest in the Western Cape (32.9% of adults) and lowest in North West (12.7%).

Coloured South Africans are significantly more likely to smoke (40.1%) than Indian South Africans (22.1%), white South Africans (15.3%) or black South Africans (15.1%).

For more detail, read “Prevalence of tobacco use among adults in South Africa: Results from the first South African National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey”.

There are no peer-reviewed studies that have evaluated the risk of Covid-19 infection associated with smoking, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO says there is currently insufficient information to confirm any link between tobacco or nicotine in the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.