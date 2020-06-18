Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen
The hospitality sector has welcomed the announcement that restaurants and hotels are allowed to operate under level 3.
However, the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) says its waiting on more detailed guidelines from the government.
On Thursday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that accredited and licensed accommodation may open for business, with the exception of home-sharing accommodation like Airbnb.
Conferences and meetings for business can also get back underway, all subject to strict restrictions and safety procols.
RELATED: Ramaphosa announces sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres and salons to reopen
Fedhasa CEO Lee Zama says she hopes that the government will ease restrictions on domestic leisure and interprovincial travel in order for the hospitality industry to get going once again.
The tourism sector reopened for business travel under level 3 at the start of June.
Zama says Ramaphosa's latest announcement signals the need to reopen local leisure travel as well.
RELATED: Let's open up domestic leisure travel, says Tourism Business Council
We are looking forward to getting the details on the regulations... and further concrete information in this regard.Lee Zama, CEO - Fedhasa
With accommodation being widely opened, we'll expect a relaxation with regards to travel across provinces to make this real.Lee Zama, CEO - Fedhasa
Businesses need to operate in a normalised way - interprovincial travel is an absolute must at this point.Lee Zama, CEO - Fedhasa
Fedhasa has developed Covid-19 hospitality protocols for the restaurant, catering and accommodation sector.
The association developed the industry protocols together with the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, and presented them to the government earlier this month.
