Don't yet have a will? Get one, especially if you've got kids...here's how
For most people, having a will is a good idea, but according to the experts, for those with children, it's essential.
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse walks CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies through some of the most important things to consider for parents when drawing up a will.
Roelofse says to start with it's important to remember that children under 18 are minors in the eyes of the law, and therefore are not able to enter into contracts.
I must share with you how many policies and beneficiaries I've seen nominated that are children and how ineffective that is if they are under 18.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
If you give them a whole bunch of money in the event of your death, they can't do anything with it and it has severe consequences.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
He says that if you die without a will (intestate) or with an incorrect will, your children become very vulnerable with your assets.
Your assets may very well end up having to be sold off and then all the cash goes off to a place called the Guardian Fund...Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
RELATED:Where there's a will, there's a way
Click below to find out how to draw up a will:
More from Local
Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?
Hairdressers across the country have spent the last few weeks lobbying government to allow them to open under lockdown.Read More
Union 'shocked' after SABC serves employees with retrenchment notices
The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has issued retrenchment notices that will affect at least 600 employees.Read More
Swimmer Ryan Stramrood breaks Robben Island record in honour of Theodore Yach
Extreme open water swimmer Ryan Stramrood completed his 109th Robben Island swim on Wednesday morning.Read More
[LISTEN] Mitchells Plain author Yusuf Daniels on his 'Lekka' second book
Author Yusuf Daniels scored a bestseller in 2019 with his debut book Living Coloured, he chats to Lester Kiewit about the sequel.Read More
Restaurants reopening: reprieve for 23K eateries, 800k staff and 80% unemployed
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts outlines how restaurants plan to reopen safely.Read More
Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind
Dylan Wray speaks to Lester Kiewit about why he felt the need to apologise to the students of colour he taught several years ago.Read More
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%'
The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson.Read More
There were 10 of us - CT newlywed describes getting hitched in mom's living room
CapeTalk's very own Early Breakfast producer Lynne Arendse tied the knot last week in an intimate, at-home wedding ceremony.Read More
Cape animal rescue group supporting struggling pet owners through donation drive
Households are battling to make ends meet. Tears Animal Rescue is providing support to pet owners who can't afford to feed their furry family members.Read More
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer'
We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change).Read More