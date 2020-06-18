'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money'
Marlene le Roux has challenged the government to go beyond merely reopening theatre venues and cinemas.
On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that cinemas and theatres would reopen under level 3 alongside several other industries.
The Kalk Bay Theatre closed its doors due to the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown, while a number of other theatres have struggled to stay afloat.
Le Roux says creatives and performing artists, who mostly operate as freelancers, have suffered the most during this time.
She's urged the government to fund and subsidise theatremakers and creative producers.
The CEO says that most theatres will only be able to sell 70% of their seats in order to adhere to social distancing.
They'll also have to implement standard operating procedures, which will include decontaminating performance venues and equipment.
Le Roux says she's waiting on the government to release the rules that will regulate the reopening of theatres.
Regulations stipulating what is allowed for theatres - specific conditions - still need to be promulgated.Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre
Support the artists, we're not going to have full houses in Covid-19.Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre
It's not just about opening theatres, there should be a next level by saying we will support artists [financially] in order for them to get paid.Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre
Our artists have been hit the hardest in this whole pandemic. Because they are by nature freelancers, they depend on audiences to buy tickets.Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre
There should be another intervention as well.Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
