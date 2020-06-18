How will opening up of restaurants and hair salons affect Covid-19 numbers?
According to the University of Witswatersrand, an estimated 15 million people returned back to work when the country moved from level 4 to level 3 of lockdown.
On Wednesday night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the further relaxing of level 3 restrictions, giving permission for restaurants and personal care services to reopen.
So what, if any, are the health dangers of hundreds of thousands more people returning to work?
CapeTalk's John Maytham posed the question to Professor Landon Meyer, director and head of the School of Public Health and Family Medicine at the University of Cape Town.
It's very hard to discern the natural course of the epidemic from the gradual return to work that we are seeing.Prof. Landon Myer, Director and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine - University of Cape Town
It's likely there is some contribution as people get out and they come into contact with each other that that is going to increase transmission...but I don't know that we're seeing a direct effect that clearly in the data.Prof. Landon Myer, Director and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine - University of Cape Town
Prof Meyer says regardless of the lockdown the epidemic is running its course.
As it moves through the population, people who are going to become infected gradually become infected and people who aren't going to become infected don't become infected.Prof. Landon Myer, Director and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine - University of Cape Town
He adds in general infectious diseases that move through populations are somewhat predictable in nature.
There may be a delayed impact that we see only in time...Prof. Landon Myer, Director and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine - University of Cape Town
And how are the country's Covid-19 numbers likely to be impacted by the opening up of restaurants and other spaces?
I do think that it will boil down to the personal protection which clients and staff at these businesses take.Prof. Landon Myer, Director and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine - University of Cape Town
People debate the relative risk of opening up a hairdresser versus a restaurant and I think it's anyone's guess what the high-risk professions are.Prof. Landon Myer, Director and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine - University of Cape Town
Listen to the full interview below:
