Restaurant, hotel industry on being allowed to do business again
South Africa will ease lockdown rules for a third time since imposing them in March and allow restaurants, casinos and beauty salons to reopen.
Under the new rules, hotels, lodges and guest houses will also be allowed to reopen, but the concession doesn’t apply to Airbnb.
Theaters, cinemas, conference centres and hair salons will also be able to resume operations - within strict social distancing and sanitation rules.
We are definitely breathing a sigh of relief and waiting for the conditions under which we can open.Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket/spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective
Some restaurants will be responsible and make sure their staff and patrons stay safe - while others will not, giving the sector a bad name.
The Restaurant Collective has a plan in place to ensure restaurants stay in line.
It's a risk not only for customers and staff but also a risk for the industry - the Restaurant Collective although it was born out of a crisis...we want to uplift the industry...so how can we make sure that restaurants follow the simple and critical guidelines...Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket
The Restaurant Collective is going to put a number on posters...we'll be using social media and a number on there saying to customers 'if you feel unsafe and something does not look right...'Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket
Some of the conditions of the liquor bill and whether liquor will be allowed to be sold during sit-down meals are still not clear though.
Our assumption is if booze is already in the restaurant let's manage it...I also understand the concern, because booze leads to not understanding social distancing but we're hoping we'll be allowed to govern ourselves.Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket
The CEO of Sun International said there are still some rules around interprovincial travel that are not clear.
Meanwhile, issues around the safety of casinos - with a reputation for being dark stuffy places - are thoroughly addressed, he says.
It's a light at the end of the tunnel...there are some challenges - they still have not said we can travel inter-provincially...so we'll still have challenges in opening all our facilities...but having our casinos open is definitely a big win for us.Anthony Leeming, Chief Executive Officer - Sun International
We are pretty well ventilated, we got really good extraction...we're having shields between machines, customers will have to wear masks...everybody will be temperature-checked...hand sanitisation...shields all over the show...we'll monitor crowds and limit the number of people coming in.Anthony Leeming - Chief Executive Officer - Sun International
Listen to the interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Restaurant, hotel industry on being allowed to do business again
More from Business
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die
Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary?Read More
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa
Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series.Read More
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project?
South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was launched in mid-May.Read More
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen
Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommodation facilities.Read More
How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape
About 17.6% of adults in South Africa smoke tobacco, according to the SA National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.Read More
Union 'shocked' after SABC serves employees with retrenchment notices
The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has issued retrenchment notices that will affect at least 600 employees.Read More
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday'
Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa.Read More
Restaurants reopening: reprieve for 23K eateries, 800k staff and 80% unemployed
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts outlines how restaurants plan to reopen safely.Read More
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%'
The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson.Read More
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality
Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family membersRead More