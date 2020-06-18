Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Boeta Cassiem: I want to say thank you everyone

18 June 2020 5:40 PM
by
Tags:
Eye surgery
Boeta Cassiem
cataract surgery

Boeta Cassiem says he can't thank his donors enough for funding his cataract removal surgery.

Boeta will undergo an eye operation in the next two weeks at a private hospital in Cape Town thanks to a flood of donations.

RELATED: Overwhelming response to fundraising plea for Boeta Cassiem's cataract surgery

His ophthalmologist has informed CapeTalk that the procedure will cost R50,000 - much more than what Boeta had initially estimated.

After hearing Boeta's fundraising plea on CapeTalk and EWN last week, people from around SA, and as far as the UK, made generous donations towards repairing his poor eyesight.

Boeta is well-known to Cape Town audiences as the charismatic entrepreneur who has been selling ice cream at the Newlands stadium grounds for 55 years.

RELATED: Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive

The money is posted to the doctor already. Everything is settled. They're going to give me a date, maybe in a week or two's time.

Boeta Cassiem

I want to say thank you everyone - even overseas - for supporting me and looking after me.

Boeta Cassiem

It was a fantastic response!

Boeta Cassiem

I was crying the other night, knowing that people think about me and how I'm serving them in Cape Town.

Boeta Cassiem

Boeta says he can't wait to thank some of his supporters personally when sporting events eventually resume.

WATCH: Sports fans wish Boeta Cassiem well for his upcoming surgery

Listen to Boeta Cassiem chat to John Maytham:


