Boeta Cassiem: I want to say thank you everyone
Boeta will undergo an eye operation in the next two weeks at a private hospital in Cape Town thanks to a flood of donations.
RELATED: Overwhelming response to fundraising plea for Boeta Cassiem's cataract surgery
His ophthalmologist has informed CapeTalk that the procedure will cost R50,000 - much more than what Boeta had initially estimated.
After hearing Boeta's fundraising plea on CapeTalk and EWN last week, people from around SA, and as far as the UK, made generous donations towards repairing his poor eyesight.
Boeta is well-known to Cape Town audiences as the charismatic entrepreneur who has been selling ice cream at the Newlands stadium grounds for 55 years.
RELATED: Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive
The money is posted to the doctor already. Everything is settled. They're going to give me a date, maybe in a week or two's time.Boeta Cassiem
I want to say thank you everyone - even overseas - for supporting me and looking after me.Boeta Cassiem
It was a fantastic response!Boeta Cassiem
I was crying the other night, knowing that people think about me and how I'm serving them in Cape Town.Boeta Cassiem
Boeta says he can't wait to thank some of his supporters personally when sporting events eventually resume.
WATCH: Sports fans wish Boeta Cassiem well for his upcoming surgery
Listen to Boeta Cassiem chat to John Maytham:
More from Local
How will opening up of restaurants and hair salons affect Covid-19 numbers?
CapeTalk's John Maytham asks Professor Landon Meyer about the health dangers of further relaxing level 3 lockdown restrictions.Read More
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money'
The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy.Read More
Don't yet have a will? Get one, especially if you've got kids...here's how
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains why it's so important to have an up to date will when you have children.Read More
Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?
Hairdressers across the country have spent the last few weeks lobbying government to allow them to open under lockdown.Read More
Union 'shocked' after SABC serves employees with retrenchment notices
The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has issued retrenchment notices that will affect at least 600 employees.Read More
Swimmer Ryan Stramrood breaks Robben Island record in honour of Theodore Yach
Extreme open water swimmer Ryan Stramrood completed his 109th Robben Island swim on Wednesday morning.Read More
[LISTEN] Mitchells Plain author Yusuf Daniels on his 'Lekka' second book
Author Yusuf Daniels scored a bestseller in 2019 with his debut book Living Coloured, he chats to Lester Kiewit about the sequel.Read More
Restaurants reopening: reprieve for 23K eateries, 800k staff and 80% unemployed
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts outlines how restaurants plan to reopen safely.Read More
Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind
Dylan Wray speaks to Lester Kiewit about why he felt the need to apologise to the students of colour he taught several years ago.Read More
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%'
The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson.Read More