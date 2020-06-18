Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
What does it mean to be a dad? Father's day 2020
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Van Vuuren - Comedian/Writer at ...
Jody Abrahams - Actor at ...
Loukmaan Adams
Today at 20:25
Father's day part 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Jaco van Schalkwyk - founder at Character Company
Today at 21:15
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Samsung launches app to measure blood pressure with wearable device
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 21:31
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Dad walks
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy
Today at 21:45
Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Boeta Cassiem: I want to say thank you everyone Boeta Cassiem says he can't thank his donors enough for funding his cataract removal surgery. 18 June 2020 5:40 PM
How will opening up of restaurants and hair salons affect Covid-19 numbers? CapeTalk's John Maytham asks Professor Landon Meyer about the health dangers of further relaxing level 3 lockdown restrictions. 18 June 2020 5:28 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
View all Business
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday' Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa. 18 June 2020 1:37 PM
There were 10 of us - CT newlywed describes getting hitched in mom's living room CapeTalk's very own Early Breakfast producer Lynne Arendse tied the knot last week in an intimate, at-home wedding ceremony. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
View all Sport
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa

18 June 2020 7:34 PM
by
Tags:
Magda Wierzycka
Sygnia chief executive Magda Wierzycka
The Apprentice
Toky Sexwale

Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series.

Magda Wierzycka, believed to be South Africa’s richest woman as CEO and co-founder of JSE-listed Sygnia, is set to take on another high-profile role.

She will be in charge of the brand new season of the reality TV show The Apprentice South Africa, in 2021.

The role was previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first South African series.

I don't bully hopefully and I don't intimidate; it's a little bit of a light-hearted programme, I certainly do not intend to follow in the footsteps of...definitely Donald Trump.

Magda Wierzycka, CEO and co-founder - Sygnia

You've got to live to be entertained and you only have one life and you need to do sometimes things that maybe take you out of your comfort zone.

Magda Wierzycka, CEO and co-founder - Sygnia

It's quite a worthwhile project, you know I am always looking for talented, multi-skilled entrepreneurial people...and I think South Africa is teeming with them..so I have a bit of fun and I identify somebody who can contribute to either Sygnia or where I can set up a business around them.

Magda Wierzycka, CEO and co-founder - Sygnia
Magda Wierzycka. Picture: sygnia.co.za

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa


18 June 2020 7:34 PM
by
Tags:
Magda Wierzycka
Sygnia chief executive Magda Wierzycka
The Apprentice
Toky Sexwale

Recommended

More from Business

Contract

No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die

18 June 2020 7:58 PM

Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

loan-approved.jpeg

How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project?

18 June 2020 7:17 PM

South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was launched in mid-May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Restaurant, hotel industry on being allowed to do business again

18 June 2020 6:44 PM

Salons, restaurants and hotels will be allowed to operate for the first time since lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-suitcase-travel-tourism-hotel-bed-room-accommodation-stay-getaway-123rf

Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen

18 June 2020 4:17 PM

Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommodation facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape

18 June 2020 3:07 PM

About 17.6% of adults in South Africa smoke tobacco, according to the SA National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sabc-office-parkjpg

Union 'shocked' after SABC serves employees with retrenchment notices

18 June 2020 2:59 PM

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has issued retrenchment notices that will affect at least 600 employees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday'

18 June 2020 1:37 PM

Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Restaurants reopening: reprieve for 23K eateries, 800k staff and 80% unemployed

18 June 2020 12:57 PM

Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts outlines how restaurants plan to reopen safely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Water watering can 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle day zero drought wasting

'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%'

18 June 2020 11:58 AM

The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Death & Taxes - 123rf.;com

How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality

17 June 2020 7:56 PM

Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape

Lifestyle Business

Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?

Local

Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind

Local

EWN Highlights

SABC says retrenchments part of plans to be financially stable

18 June 2020 7:57 PM

IFP not impressed with further easing of lockdown regulations

18 June 2020 7:53 PM

Kganyago optimistic about SA’s economic growth post-COVID-19

18 June 2020 7:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA