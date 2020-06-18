Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa
Magda Wierzycka, believed to be South Africa’s richest woman as CEO and co-founder of JSE-listed Sygnia, is set to take on another high-profile role.
She will be in charge of the brand new season of the reality TV show The Apprentice South Africa, in 2021.
The role was previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first South African series.
I don't bully hopefully and I don't intimidate; it's a little bit of a light-hearted programme, I certainly do not intend to follow in the footsteps of...definitely Donald Trump.Magda Wierzycka, CEO and co-founder - Sygnia
You've got to live to be entertained and you only have one life and you need to do sometimes things that maybe take you out of your comfort zone.Magda Wierzycka, CEO and co-founder - Sygnia
It's quite a worthwhile project, you know I am always looking for talented, multi-skilled entrepreneurial people...and I think South Africa is teeming with them..so I have a bit of fun and I identify somebody who can contribute to either Sygnia or where I can set up a business around them.Magda Wierzycka, CEO and co-founder - Sygnia
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa
