'Domestic tourism is going to be the industry's bread and butter'





South Africa is moving steadily towards the opening of more industries and sectors left crippled by lockdown.

Tourism has undoubtedly suffered, and there was a glimmer of hope for the sector when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a loosening of regulations, meaning more movement of people, and a need for accommodation.

What will it mean for tourism, and is the industry ready to respond?

CEO of Tourism, Sisa Ntshona, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how ready the sector is to respond to the loosening of lockdown regulations as recently announced by the president.

The key issue here is that tourism is going to come back. But it is going to come back slowly like anywhere else around the world. It's all about gaining confidence and trust. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

He says the key is to open up the sector safely and responsibly for visitors.

But while we are celebrating, on the one hand, the victory of the sector being opened up, it is also to understand that it comes with restrictions. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

In particular, whether going to restaurants, accommodations or conference centres, there will be a cap on the number of people that may attend.

We have to get used to this new reality of how we travel around the country and enjoy ourselves. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

He says the industry is learning daily new ways to open up, as new data points are coming through.

We are also observing what is happening around the world. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

Unlike the Northern hemisphere which is in peak season, South Africa is in the off-season period and gives the industry time to observe and learn from how areas such as Europe are dealing with reopening tourism in order to put in place all the necessary protocols.

When we open up and hit our busy season we are in a much better position. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

The devil is always in the details in the implementation of it as well. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

One concern he notes is the potential increased cost to the consumer as these safety protocols don't come cheap.

Regarding air travel, currently, this is only allowed locally for business purposes which is only a small portion of normal travel where leisure travel has big numbers.

Corporates are also under pressure so you can't assume that the previous volumes and ways of travel are going to continue going forward. The Covid environment has also shown you can have virtual conferences and virtual meetings, that you don't need a physical presence. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

Leisure travel numbers far outstrip business travel and he says the industry is looking forward to that announcement from the president.

There is an argument that tourism in South Africa is geared for an international market and has been unaffordable for locals.

What Covid has done is press the reset button and we all have to recalibrate - so domestic tourism is going to be the bread and butter. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

He says this means those industry players who have looked to the overseas market will need to refashion themselves for local consumption in order to survive. This includes affordable price points and user-friendly offerings he adds.

Then when the international market comes through again I think it is going to be very different. For example, if you are an exclusive lodge that relied on healthy elderly Europeans, they are not going to be travelling anymore. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

These industry players will need to reorganise to fit their new target market, he says.

Traditional international markets may well change due to the continued virus and it may open up new markets.

The tourism industry needs to become more agile. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

