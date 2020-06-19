Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:20
Issues with CoCT licensing renewal process
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Trevor Blake
Today at 13:36
Beauty and massage therapy return to work
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Patrick Duma
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Why MultiChoice is throwing in its lot with Netflix
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mudiwa Gavaza - Reporter with Financial Mail
Today at 15:20
TERS funding for foreign nationals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Teboho Maruping - UIF Commussioner
Today at 15:40
Parents to head to work with nowhere for their children to go?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracy Van Der Heyde - Ceo And Director at Early Learning Resource Unit
Today at 15:50
Fathers Day Hampers by Luke Dale Roberts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Dale-Roberts
Today at 16:10
Province has quarantine pace available for people who can't self-isolate to use.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An hour with Staurt Taylor on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stuart Taylor - Comedian at ...
Today at 17:05
5 urgent measures to curb the abuse of alcohol in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Laurine Platzky - member of the Board of the Western Cape Liquor Authority
Today at 17:20
During lockdown have harmful invasive plants gained further ground?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian van Wilgen - leading conservation ecologist from the DST/NRF Centre for Invasion Biology at Stellenbosch
Today at 17:46
Amy Jones and her new single - Dance On My Own
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy Jones - Singer
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open

19 June 2020 11:19 AM
by
Tags:
US Open
Sport
Tennis player
Raven Klaasen
COVID-19
tennis star
doubles

South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will sit the tournament out.

Klaasen has confirmed to CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto that he is getting ready to play at the tournament in August.

As of now, the training is to be ready for August 14th. We might have to get into the US a little bit earlier than that if we have to do any quarantining.

Raven Klaasen

The US Open will be held from 31 August to 13 September without spectators at New York's National Tennis Center.

It's understood that players will be tested for Covid-19 when they arrive at the tournament hotel, which opens August 15, and at least once a week thereafter.

The US Tennis Association is committed to safely staging the first Grand Slam since the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

However, many other tennis stars are questioning the wisdom of staging the event.

Klaasen says many of his peers are split about whether or not to partake in the US Open in New York because of safety concerns.

The Cape Town-based athlete says he plans on playing at the tournament in an effort to salvage his ranking.

If there's a way to get on a plane to go play, it will be hard for me not to given the fact that by not playing, you're sort of punishing yourself.

Raven Klaasen

If they can't make it fair for everybody around the world to travel to get to the tournament, it's very difficult then to keep the ranking base fair. Players are having difficulty with that.

Raven Klaasen

It's a very split crowd, just because of New York is such a hub for the Covid-19 virus.

Raven Klaasen

Klaasen says it's been challenging to stay fit and active while being stuck at home for the past few months.

The doubles star came back to Cape Town, South Africa when the Davis Cup tournament was canceled earlier this year.

In tennis or in any professional sport, trying to maintain conditioning for this long without really knowing when you're going to be back in competition is quite tough.

Raven Klaasen

I've had my ups and downs, but I'm slowly getting my momentum back.

Raven Klaasen

Listen to Raven Klaasen on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
