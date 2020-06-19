SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open
Klaasen has confirmed to CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto that he is getting ready to play at the tournament in August.
As of now, the training is to be ready for August 14th. We might have to get into the US a little bit earlier than that if we have to do any quarantining.Raven Klaasen
The US Open will be held from 31 August to 13 September without spectators at New York's National Tennis Center.
It's understood that players will be tested for Covid-19 when they arrive at the tournament hotel, which opens August 15, and at least once a week thereafter.
The US Tennis Association is committed to safely staging the first Grand Slam since the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.
However, many other tennis stars are questioning the wisdom of staging the event.
Klaasen says many of his peers are split about whether or not to partake in the US Open in New York because of safety concerns.
The Cape Town-based athlete says he plans on playing at the tournament in an effort to salvage his ranking.
If there's a way to get on a plane to go play, it will be hard for me not to given the fact that by not playing, you're sort of punishing yourself.Raven Klaasen
If they can't make it fair for everybody around the world to travel to get to the tournament, it's very difficult then to keep the ranking base fair. Players are having difficulty with that.Raven Klaasen
It's a very split crowd, just because of New York is such a hub for the Covid-19 virus.Raven Klaasen
Klaasen says it's been challenging to stay fit and active while being stuck at home for the past few months.
The doubles star came back to Cape Town, South Africa when the Davis Cup tournament was canceled earlier this year.
In tennis or in any professional sport, trying to maintain conditioning for this long without really knowing when you're going to be back in competition is quite tough.Raven Klaasen
I've had my ups and downs, but I'm slowly getting my momentum back.Raven Klaasen
Listen to Raven Klaasen on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
More from Sport
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA
Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.Read More
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again
It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the government.Read More
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork
It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development rights to Investec.Read More
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity
Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.Read More
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations
Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport.Read More
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV'
"I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!"Read More
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair'
The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results.Read More
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists
A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions.Read More
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled
The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise and illegal.Read More