SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open





Klaasen has confirmed to CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto that he is getting ready to play at the tournament in August.

As of now, the training is to be ready for August 14th. We might have to get into the US a little bit earlier than that if we have to do any quarantining. Raven Klaasen

The US Open will be held from 31 August to 13 September without spectators at New York's National Tennis Center.

It's understood that players will be tested for Covid-19 when they arrive at the tournament hotel, which opens August 15, and at least once a week thereafter.

The US Tennis Association is committed to safely staging the first Grand Slam since the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

However, many other tennis stars are questioning the wisdom of staging the event.

Klaasen says many of his peers are split about whether or not to partake in the US Open in New York because of safety concerns.

The Cape Town-based athlete says he plans on playing at the tournament in an effort to salvage his ranking.

If there's a way to get on a plane to go play, it will be hard for me not to given the fact that by not playing, you're sort of punishing yourself. Raven Klaasen

If they can't make it fair for everybody around the world to travel to get to the tournament, it's very difficult then to keep the ranking base fair. Players are having difficulty with that. Raven Klaasen

It's a very split crowd, just because of New York is such a hub for the Covid-19 virus. Raven Klaasen

Klaasen says it's been challenging to stay fit and active while being stuck at home for the past few months.

The doubles star came back to Cape Town, South Africa when the Davis Cup tournament was canceled earlier this year.

In tennis or in any professional sport, trying to maintain conditioning for this long without really knowing when you're going to be back in competition is quite tough. Raven Klaasen

I've had my ups and downs, but I'm slowly getting my momentum back. Raven Klaasen

