We’re sorry for slavery - Lloyd's of London (insurer), Greene King (brewery)
The murder of George Floyd – a black man - by white police officers in the US has ignited anti-racism protests across Britain.
Statues are toppling and tempers are flaring.
Inspired by the #RhodesMustFall student movement in South Africa, Oxford University’s Oriel College is lobbying for the removal of British imperialist and Prime Minister of the Cape Colony Cecil John Rhodes.
Oriel College is Rhodes' alma mater.
Black Lives Matter UK has achieved much in a short time – the Government is setting up a race-equality commission – but the pushback has begun.
Right-wing protestors in Britain are now calling on authorities to remove Madiba’s statue from Parliament Square in London.
We’re in a bit of a kerfuffle here in the UK.Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
The headstone of an African man who was enslaved in the UK in the 18th century has been smashed in two! What does the smashing of a gravestone that stood for 300 years tell us where we are? This happened in Bristol where the statue of slave trader Edward Colston was toppled.Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gilchrist.
Two huge companies – the famous insurers Lloyd's of London, and the brewery Greene King - have apologised for links to slavery… Both are pledging money for community projects…Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
The UK Foreign Secretary questioned the validity of taking the knee… and wondered if it was something from Game of Thrones! Oh, my word, OK! That’s our guy that travels the world, diplomatically.Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
The song that English rugby fans have sung for more than 30 plus years – Swing Low Sweet Chariot – the rugby football union is looking into banning it because the original song was written by a 19th-century black American slave Wallace Willis. Is it right for English rugby fans in the modern era to sing it? It’s a classic gospel song that was appropriated… I don’t know if it’s a slave song because it was written by a slave, or is it a gospel song even though it was written by a slave?Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:33]
