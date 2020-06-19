'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full'





Employers and workers were promised financial relief by government, but according to the latest survey by the National Employers' Association of South Africa (Neasa), only 80% received their April payments and of those, only 54% were paid in full.

The figures for May are lagging even more.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive of Neasa.

Twice a week we do a survey amongst the employers, and in terms of this survey, only 80% of employers received their Ters money - that's for April and for May. Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive - Neasa

Of those employers who are paid only half of them have received the full amount. Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive - Neasa

He says there is a big issue with foreigners working in the country receiving Ters support.

Even foreigners working legally in South Africa haven't received a cent. Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive - Neasa

He believes it is not a conscious decision not to pay foreign workers, but rather a system problem at Sassa.

These foreigners are registered in a different fashion, their IDs look different, and the system somehow does not pick them up. But you cannot believe that if there is a system fault that you cannot fix it in hours. Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive - Neasa

It is the same system that takes their monthly PAYE contributions, but when it comes to the payout it doesn't happen. Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive - Neasa

Papenfus says businesses who have not received Ters money are having to carry the burden and there are many who cannot do so.

I admit there may be some businesses that have received payouts and not paid employers but I do not believe that is a general trend. Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive - Neasa

He says he has heard of one transport company that has done that.

The arrangement is that you have got to pay out the money in 48 hours. Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive - Neasa

But he explains in the case of his company, they paid the employees long before they received the Ters payment.

He says the system has problems and there are cases of workers who were overpaid and others who received nothing.

