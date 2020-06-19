Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package





Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that a relief package of over R1.1 billion has been approved for the taxi industry.

Mbalula held a media briefing on Friday after spending the week in discussions with various disgruntled taxi associations.

The R1.135 billion relief package will see licensed taxi operators across the country receive a once-off payment amounting to roughly R5,000.

The Alexandra Randburg Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) has rejected this offer.

Armsta spokesperson Motlanalo Tsebe says the operators will have an urgent meeting over the weekend to discuss the way forward.

While a taxi fare hike is unlikely, Tsebe warns that a taxi shutdown may go ahead on Monday.

There can be a possibility of a shutdown, not a price increase. Motlanalo Tsebe, Spokesperson - Alexandra Randburg Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta)

We cannot be satisfied with that. We have lost a lot money for the past three months of the Covid-19 lockdown. Motlanalo Tsebe, Spokesperson - Alexandra Randburg Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta)

RELATED: Santaco WC will meet to determine whether or not to hike taxi fares from July

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) says it is also disatisfied with Mbalula's offer.

Santaco national spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa says the application process should not be prohibitive or cumbersome for taxi operators.

We expressed our unhappiness to the minister even in the previous meeting. Thabiso Molelekwa, National spokesperson - Santaco

Our proposal was some form of relief where operators can at least be able to breathe from the loss of income... The minister did concede today that government cannot afford that. Thabiso Molelekwa, National spokesperson - Santaco

RELATED: It's high time the minibus taxi industry is subsidised, says Santaco WC chair

Meanwhile, the Transport Ministry says only taxi operators with permits or pending applications will qualify for the relief.

The department's Ayanda-Allie Paine adds that taxi operators will be checked against the Operating Licence Administration System (Olas) and electronic National Traffic Information System (eNatis) databases.

She explains that the funds will be paid via the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Those people who have applied for permits... will also qualify for this. Ayanda-Allie Paine, Spokesperson - National Transport Department

We are going to be using SARS as a way of disperse these funds. Ayanda-Allie Paine, Spokesperson - National Transport Department

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report: