Michael Bagraim: How companies should manage Covid-19 outbreaks at work

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Parents to head to work with nowhere for their children to go?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Harington - Materials Developer and Training Manager - Early Learning Resource Unit
Today at 15:50
LDR Braai/Smoker by Luke Dale Roberts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Dale-Roberts
Today at 16:10
Province has quarantine space available for people who can't self-isolate to use.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An hour with Stuart Taylor on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stuart Taylor - Comedian at ...
Today at 17:05
5 urgent measures to curb the abuse of alcohol in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Laurine Platzky - member of the Board of the Western Cape Liquor Authority
Today at 17:20
During lockdown have harmful invasive plants gained further ground?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian van Wilgen - leading conservation ecologist from the DST/NRF Centre for Invasion Biology at Stellenbosch
Today at 17:46
Amy Jones and her new single - Dance On My Own
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy Jones - Singer
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Please bear with us - City of CT to reopen more licensing centres next week The City of Cape Town will reopen three additional licensing centres on Tuesday as motorists complain about long queues and office... 19 June 2020 3:30 PM
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
Boeta Cassiem: I want to say thank you everyone Boeta Cassiem says he can't thank his donors enough for funding his cataract removal surgery. 18 June 2020 5:40 PM
View all Local
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape About 17.6% of adults in South Africa smoke tobacco, according to the SA National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. 18 June 2020 3:07 PM
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday' Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa. 18 June 2020 1:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Michael Bagraim: How companies should manage Covid-19 outbreaks at work

19 June 2020 12:44 PM
by

Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim chats to Kieno Kammies about how these situations can be managed better.

A CapeTalk caller sent a voice note explaining that after a colleague tested Covid-19 positive the entire staff was sent home for 14-day self-isolation and told the company would not be applying for Ters relief and if employees did not have enough annual leave, they would be forced to take unpaid leave for the 14 days.

Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim chats to Kieno Kammies about this case and explains how it could be managed better.

Bagraim says the company decision is legally and morally wrong.

He also adds that Ters is set up to cover that very scenario and the company is obliged to claim that.

It is not an order from the health department to send everyone home for 14 days. Telling everyone to go home we closing up shop is a bit opportunistic of the employer.

Michael Bagraim, Labour lawyer

With millions more going back to work in South Africa, and Covid-19 not going away anytime soon, labour lawyer Michael Bagraim offers practical advice to companies on how to manage the inevitable situation when someone tests positive for the virus.

We know that the virus is going to spread. And there is inevitably going to be at least one person (testing Covid-19 positive) at each workplace over the next few every two or three weeks.

Michael Bagraim, Labour lawyer

And if there are 100 people working there they can't just go and close down the place for two weeks. That's just impossible. That destroys the economy just like the lockdown did.

Michael Bagraim, Labour lawyer

He says South Africa's labour laws still apply, and employers also cannot unilaterally institute pay cuts without discussion and agreement with employees.

He says, unfortunately if companies feel they cannot afford to pay salaries, this might lead companies to undertake retrenchments.

And that, unfortunately, is going to be the order of the day in South Africa. The labour minister said anything up to 7 million retrenchments, Treasury is looking at almost 50% of our workforce being retrenched. We are in a for a torrid time.

Michael Bagraim, Labour lawyer

He says the CCMA is not going to cope.

But you can't just punish your staff and say, you know what, we feel like avoiding retrenchment, so we're going to pay you 50%. That's not on. I know people are doing it. They are doing it all the time, but it is not on. Unless people agree, they have a claim and must run to the CCMA rather sooner than later.

Michael Bagraim, Labour lawyer

Listen to Michael Bagraim's insightful advice on a number of issues employers and employees are facing during this period below:


19 June 2020 12:44 PM
by

Recommended

Trending

Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist

Opinion Lifestyle

Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package

Business Local

We’re sorry for slavery - Lloyd's of London (insurer), Greene King (brewery)

World

EWN Highlights

Staff at Witrand Hospital fear contracting COVID-19 on the job

19 June 2020 2:49 PM

Virus already in Italy by December, waste water study finds

19 June 2020 12:52 PM

Only two of seven VBS accused paid R100,000 bail - NPA

19 June 2020 12:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA