Michael Bagraim: How companies should manage Covid-19 outbreaks at work





A CapeTalk caller sent a voice note explaining that after a colleague tested Covid-19 positive the entire staff was sent home for 14-day self-isolation and told the company would not be applying for Ters relief and if employees did not have enough annual leave, they would be forced to take unpaid leave for the 14 days.

Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim chats to Kieno Kammies about this case and explains how it could be managed better.

Bagraim says the company decision is legally and morally wrong.

He also adds that Ters is set up to cover that very scenario and the company is obliged to claim that.

It is not an order from the health department to send everyone home for 14 days. Telling everyone to go home we closing up shop is a bit opportunistic of the employer. Michael Bagraim, Labour lawyer

With millions more going back to work in South Africa, and Covid-19 not going away anytime soon, labour lawyer Michael Bagraim offers practical advice to companies on how to manage the inevitable situation when someone tests positive for the virus.

We know that the virus is going to spread. And there is inevitably going to be at least one person (testing Covid-19 positive) at each workplace over the next few every two or three weeks. Michael Bagraim, Labour lawyer

And if there are 100 people working there they can't just go and close down the place for two weeks. That's just impossible. That destroys the economy just like the lockdown did. Michael Bagraim, Labour lawyer

He says South Africa's labour laws still apply, and employers also cannot unilaterally institute pay cuts without discussion and agreement with employees.

He says, unfortunately if companies feel they cannot afford to pay salaries, this might lead companies to undertake retrenchments.

And that, unfortunately, is going to be the order of the day in South Africa. The labour minister said anything up to 7 million retrenchments, Treasury is looking at almost 50% of our workforce being retrenched. We are in a for a torrid time. Michael Bagraim, Labour lawyer

He says the CCMA is not going to cope.

But you can't just punish your staff and say, you know what, we feel like avoiding retrenchment, so we're going to pay you 50%. That's not on. I know people are doing it. They are doing it all the time, but it is not on. Unless people agree, they have a claim and must run to the CCMA rather sooner than later. Michael Bagraim, Labour lawyer

Listen to Michael Bagraim's insightful advice on a number of issues employers and employees are facing during this period below: