Another woman found dead on Golden Highway near Orange Farm
Just days after President Ramaphosa spoke with deep emotion about the killings of women in South Africa, another woman has been found dead.
Captain Kay Makhubela SAPS Spokesperson talks to Clement Manyathela about the body of a woman found on the Golden Highway, near Orange Farm in Gauteng on Thursday.
We discovered another body in the afternoon after 5 when a passerby phoned the police and said there was a body of a woman found in a stream.Captain Kay Makhubela, Spokesperson - SAPS
When the police arrived they found that the woman had an open wound on her upper body.Captain Kay Makhubela, Spokesperson - SAPS
He says the woman remains unidentified at this stage and they are calling in the public to assist with any information of a family member who is missing.
Please contact Orange Farm Police Station with any information or call 10111 Crime Stop number.
Listen to the interview below:
