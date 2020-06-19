Is Cosas right to shut down schools? Are you a parent? Share your thoughts...
The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) in the Western Cape this week shut down the Bloekombos High School in Cape Town, sending 170 matric pupils and the school’s cooks packing.
Cosas was established in 1979 as an anti-apartheid student organisation.
It says that Covid-19 infections are increasing every day in schools despite the use of masks and sanitisers.
Cosas wants the government to test all learners and teachers, quarantine them for two weeks after which, it says, schooling must take place on camping sites.
“We are scared to go into classrooms,” said history teacher Dumani Mnyombolo.
Cosas also disrupted classes Thandokhulu High School in Mowbray, sending learners home.
