Today at 15:40
Parents to head to work with nowhere for their children to go?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Harington - Materials Developer and Training Manager - Early Learning Resource Unit
Today at 15:50
LDR Braai/Smoker by Luke Dale Roberts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Dale-Roberts
Today at 16:10
Province has quarantine space available for people who can't self-isolate to use.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An hour with Stuart Taylor on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stuart Taylor - Comedian at ...
Today at 17:05
5 urgent measures to curb the abuse of alcohol in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Laurine Platzky - member of the Board of the Western Cape Liquor Authority
Today at 17:20
During lockdown have harmful invasive plants gained further ground?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian van Wilgen - leading conservation ecologist from the DST/NRF Centre for Invasion Biology at Stellenbosch
Today at 17:46
Amy Jones and her new single - Dance On My Own
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy Jones - Singer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Is Cosas right to shut down schools? Are you a parent? Share your thoughts...

19 June 2020 1:22 PM
by
The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) this week shut down schools in Cape Town, sending 170 matric pupils packing.

Are you a parent, or a student? We’re interested in what you think about schools reopening - and the action Cosas is taking in response. Click here and share your thoughts if you feel moved to do so.

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) in the Western Cape this week shut down the Bloekombos High School in Cape Town, sending 170 matric pupils and the school’s cooks packing.

Cosas was established in 1979 as an anti-apartheid student organisation.

It says that Covid-19 infections are increasing every day in schools despite the use of masks and sanitisers.

Cosas wants the government to test all learners and teachers, quarantine them for two weeks after which, it says, schooling must take place on camping sites.

“We are scared to go into classrooms,” said history teacher Dumani Mnyombolo.

Cosas also disrupted classes Thandokhulu High School in Mowbray, sending learners home.

For more detail, read: Covid-19: Cosas closes down Cape Town school and sends 170 matric pupils home – News24

