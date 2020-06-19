Is Cosas right to shut down schools? Are you a parent? Share your thoughts...





Are you a parent, or a student? We’re interested in what you think about schools reopening - and the action Cosas is taking in response. Click here and share your thoughts if you feel moved to do so.

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) in the Western Cape this week shut down the Bloekombos High School in Cape Town, sending 170 matric pupils and the school’s cooks packing.

Cosas was established in 1979 as an anti-apartheid student organisation.

It says that Covid-19 infections are increasing every day in schools despite the use of masks and sanitisers.

Cosas wants the government to test all learners and teachers, quarantine them for two weeks after which, it says, schooling must take place on camping sites.

“We are scared to go into classrooms,” said history teacher Dumani Mnyombolo.

pixabay.com

Cosas also disrupted classes Thandokhulu High School in Mowbray, sending learners home.

For more detail, read: Covid-19: Cosas closes down Cape Town school and sends 170 matric pupils home – News24

Related articles: