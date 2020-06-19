Please bear with us - City of CT to reopen more licensing centres next week
Disgruntled Capetonians have flooded CapeTalk with complaints about the level of service at the City of Cape Town's driver and motor vehicle licensing renewal centres.
Many motorists have been turned away after spending several hours in long queues, standing outside in unfavourable weather conditions.
The City's Director of Revenue Trevor Blake has apologised to the people of Cape Town for the municipal services which have been compromised due to Covid-19 regulations and cluster outbreaks.
He explains that licensing offices cannot operate with full staff capacity due to health and safety requirements.
Currently, 11 out of the 20 licensing offices are operating, including the Strandfontein and Fish Hoek offices that reopened this week.
On Tuesday 23 June, the Milnerton, Pinelands, and Bellville licensing offices will also reopen, Blake says.
He's asked Capetionians to bear with the municipality as it works on offering a more efficient service in the coming weeks.
Blake says the queueing system will be improved across licensing offices by implementing a manual ticket-number system, capping the number of people in queues to between 150 to 200 a day.
We are planning to open Milnerton, Pinelands, and Bellville next week from the 23rf of June. That will make it 14 offices open.Trevor Blake, Director - Revenue Department - City of Cape Town
We've also started to pull the elderly and the disabled to the side to be able to help them as best as we can.Trevor Blake, Director - Revenue Department - City of Cape Town
In the last couple of days, we've started to give people numbers in the queues... and when we get to the end of the numbers, we tell people... to come back tomorrow.Trevor Blake, Director - Revenue Department - City of Cape Town
We started to see the queues... then we had to speed up and get more staff back to work, with 11 offices open as at today.Trevor Blake, Director - Revenue Department - City of Cape Town
We are trying to do the best that we can with the limited staff that we have.Trevor Blake, Director - Revenue Department - City of Cape Town
Motorists whose vehicle or driving licenses expired between 26 March and 31 May have been given a 90-day extension which started from 1 June.
Listen to the in-depth discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
