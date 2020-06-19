Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist





Hand sanitiser is murdering our skin.

Soap and water are a far better option but how do you avoid bone-dry skin if they’re not at hand (pardon the pun)?

Pippa Hudson interviewed Dr Nomphelo Gantsho of the Cape Dermatology Clinic.

I don’t want to discourage people [from using sanitiser] … Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, dermatologist - Cape Dermatology Clinic

It mainly happens to people with eczema… they should rather wear gloves… Less than 1% of people are allergic to latex… Put the gloves on over cotton… Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, dermatologist - Cape Dermatology Clinic

Don’t use moisturisers with perfume or colour… Clean Vaseline is a nice emollient… Shea butter, glycerine or oatmeal is very good…. Aloe Vera as well… Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, dermatologist - Cape Dermatology Clinic

Moisturising helps a lot. Keep on reapplying and reapplying… After you’ve washed, tap-dry your skin, then moisturise… Just before you go to bed, apply the moisturiser… Wrapping your hands in cling wrap after moisturising works very nicely. Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, dermatologist - Cape Dermatology Clinic

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.