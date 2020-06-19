Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist
Hand sanitiser is murdering our skin.
Soap and water are a far better option but how do you avoid bone-dry skin if they’re not at hand (pardon the pun)?
Pippa Hudson interviewed Dr Nomphelo Gantsho of the Cape Dermatology Clinic.
I don’t want to discourage people [from using sanitiser] …Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, dermatologist - Cape Dermatology Clinic
It mainly happens to people with eczema… they should rather wear gloves… Less than 1% of people are allergic to latex… Put the gloves on over cotton…Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, dermatologist - Cape Dermatology Clinic
Don’t use moisturisers with perfume or colour… Clean Vaseline is a nice emollient… Shea butter, glycerine or oatmeal is very good…. Aloe Vera as well…Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, dermatologist - Cape Dermatology Clinic
Moisturising helps a lot. Keep on reapplying and reapplying… After you’ve washed, tap-dry your skin, then moisturise… Just before you go to bed, apply the moisturiser… Wrapping your hands in cling wrap after moisturising works very nicely.Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, dermatologist - Cape Dermatology Clinic
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Is Cosas right to shut down schools? Are you a parent? Share your thoughts...
The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) this week shut down schools in Cape Town, sending 170 matric pupils packing.Read More
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full'
Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts.Read More
'Domestic tourism is going to be the industry's bread and butter'
SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says players will have to re-calibrate to affordable price points and user-friendly offerings.Read More
Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?
Hairdressers across the country have spent the last few weeks lobbying government to allow them to open under lockdown.Read More
How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape
About 17.6% of adults in South Africa smoke tobacco, according to the SA National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.Read More
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that
One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools.Read More
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday'
Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa.Read More
Restaurants reopening: reprieve for 23K eateries, 800k staff and 80% unemployed
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts outlines how restaurants plan to reopen safely.Read More
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer'
We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change).Read More
Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread
Mkhize says the virus will be around for a while and believes there are ways of containing the virus such as how people behave.Read More