Govt needs action plan to restore 'decimated' ECD sector, says expert





There has been little public communication or guidance from the Department of Social Development (DSD) since ECD programmes were closed in March.

Childhood development expert Carol Harington says many ECD centres are on their knees and will require an industry intervention from the government.

RELATED: Red Cross Children's Hospital trauma unit sees impact of alcohol sales and GBV

She explains that ECD programmes play an important role in supporting mothers and vulnerable children through home, community and centre-based training.

ECD programmes include aspects such as nutrition, social support, as well as child and maternal health.

RELATED: Children should urgently return to schools and crèches, argue edu researchers

With the rise in domestic abuse and food insecurity during the lockdown, Harington says ECD centres urgently need to reopen.

From a government point of view, early childhood development is much more than just sending a child to a centre for learning. It's an essential package of very comprehensive things. Carol Harington, Materials Developer and Training Manager - Early Learning Resource Unit

From the ECD sector perspective, we are as ready as we could ever be... The children are in peril. Carol Harington, Materials Developer and Training Manager - Early Learning Resource Unit

The ECD sector is more than capable of getting ready... we are not getting any attention. Carol Harington, Materials Developer and Training Manager - Early Learning Resource Unit

The sector is absolutely decimated...The best thing government can do right now...is to [implement a subsidy]. Carol Harington, Materials Developer and Training Manager - Early Learning Resource Unit

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: