Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor
Bring on the tunes! Stuart Taylor is this week's guest on Cape Talk's new weekend music show, Just the Hits.
Every Saturday, CapeTalk profiles a well-known personality and the music that was the soundtrack to their lives.
This Saturday, from 10am until 11am, Stuart says he'll share a "mixed bag" of tracks and fond memories from the late 80s and early 90s.
I went through the list of 80s music and I was bobbing my head along... there are lots of fond memories.Stuart Taylor, comedian
It's later 80s and possibly early 90s music chucked in there as well.Stuart Taylor, comedian
It's going to be a bit of an emotional rollercoaster.Stuart Taylor, comedian
The comedian will also be presenting a virtual stand-up show on Saturday night at 8pm. It's a new take on his critically acclaimed theatre show, Learner Husband. Tickets cost R65. Read here for more info.
Listen to Stuart Taylor chat about what listeners can expect:
