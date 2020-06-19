John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops Hairdressers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are some of the people who can officially get back to work as of Friday night. 19 June 2020 7:12 PM
Govt needs action plan to restore 'decimated' ECD sector, says expert The government needs to prioritise the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector which supports vulnerable children across the coun... 19 June 2020 5:28 PM
'Please bear with us' - City of CT to reopen more licensing centres next week The City of Cape Town will reopen three additional licensing centres on Tuesday as motorists complain about long queues and office... 19 June 2020 3:30 PM
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020

19 June 2020 6:36 PM
by
Tags:
Books reading
John Maytham's Book Review
books
literature
John's Books
John's book picks

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.
  • The Recovery of Rose Gold by Stephanie Wrobel
  • The Mercies by Kiran Millwood Hargrave
  • Peacocks & Picathartes by Rupert Watson

Listen to John's full review below:


Recommended

More from John Maytham's Book Reviews

Senior couple reading books literature 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020

12 June 2020 5:45 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020

5 June 2020 6:40 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman drinking tea and reading book on couch

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020

15 May 2020 5:24 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Young woman reading relaxing on hammock holidays 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 08 May 2020

8 May 2020 4:56 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020

1 May 2020 5:54 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

black-and-white-book-handsjpg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020

24 April 2020 5:24 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 April 2020

17 April 2020 6:21 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman reading book in park literature books 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020

9 April 2020 5:00 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Senior couple reading books literature 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 03 April 2020

3 April 2020 4:54 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman drinking tea and reading book on couch

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020

13 March 2020 5:40 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist

Opinion Lifestyle

Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package

Business Local

We’re sorry for slavery - Lloyd's of London (insurer), Greene King (brewery)

World

EWN Highlights

Public Protector to probe claims Altecia Kortjie was turned away by court

19 June 2020 8:42 PM

Nzimande wants probe into salaries of university vice chancellors

19 June 2020 8:30 PM

Woman’s burnt beyond recognition body found in Mayfield

19 June 2020 8:11 PM

