Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops





Government has released the regulations for personal care services, including hair salons, tattoo parlours, and massage therapists.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move to lift the restrictions on personal care services, including hairdressers and beauty services.

The Department of Small Business Development gazetted new regulations on Friday governing the following services:

Hairdressing

Barbering

Nail and toe treatment

Facial treatment and make-up

Body massage

Tattooing and body piercing

The gazetted measures are effective immediately.

Some of the rules outlined by the government include:

Hand washing before and after each client

Social distancing between customers and staff wherever possible

The use of cloth masks at all times

The use of more protective masks for close facial contact

No drinks or food to be served

A stylist must wear a face shield or visor that must be cleaned after serving each customer

Cleaning and disinfecting of touch areas and equipment

Encouraging contactless payment where possible

Fresh and clean towels must be used for each customer

Keeping windows and doors open to ensure adequate ventilation

Gloves and aprons must be changed after serving each customer

Encouraging pre- booking appointments to avoid long queues and waiting periods

Salons must only allow customers inside if the 1.5 -meter distance can be maintained

Maintain a register of customers and persons who enter the salon on each day for traceability

Set time limits for each treatments or appointments

This is a developing story. More to follow on CapeTalk.