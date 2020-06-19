Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops
Government has released the regulations for personal care services, including hair salons, tattoo parlours, and massage therapists.
On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move to lift the restrictions on personal care services, including hairdressers and beauty services.
The Department of Small Business Development gazetted new regulations on Friday governing the following services:
- Hairdressing
- Barbering
- Nail and toe treatment
- Facial treatment and make-up
- Body massage
- Tattooing and body piercing
The gazetted measures are effective immediately.
Some of the rules outlined by the government include:
- Hand washing before and after each client
- Social distancing between customers and staff wherever possible
- The use of cloth masks at all times
- The use of more protective masks for close facial contact
- No drinks or food to be served
- A stylist must wear a face shield or visor that must be cleaned after serving each customer
- Cleaning and disinfecting of touch areas and equipment
- Encouraging contactless payment where possible
- Fresh and clean towels must be used for each customer
- Keeping windows and doors open to ensure adequate ventilation
- Gloves and aprons must be changed after serving each customer
- Encouraging pre- booking appointments to avoid long queues and waiting periods
- Salons must only allow customers inside if the 1.5 -meter distance can be maintained
- Maintain a register of customers and persons who enter the salon on each day for traceability
- Set time limits for each treatments or appointments
This is a developing story. More to follow on CapeTalk.
