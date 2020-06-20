Streaming issues? Report here
[IN PICS] Puppy reunited with owner after 3-hour mountain rescue mission

20 June 2020 12:52 PM
by
Tags:
Table Mountain
Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Wilderness Search and Rescue
dog rescue
Table Mountain rescue
Pipe Track
Slangolie Ravine
Luke Dollimore
German Pointer Dakota

Luke Dollimore's German Pointer fell 50 metres into a ravine on Table Mountain, but his story had a happy ending.

Cape Town resident Luke Dollimore headed out to the Pipe Track to take his two loyal canine companions for a walk on Youth Day.

During their hike though, six-month-old German Pointer Dakota slipped and took an almost-50-metre tumble into the steep Slangolie Ravine.

Two passing hikers scrambled down to help the pup, but found themselves stuck on a ledge as well.

Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) was called in, along with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, while Dakota patiently waited for help.

Dakota awaiting rescue on Table Mountain. Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Dakota being prepared for rescue. Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

It took the rescue team three hours to complete their mission and bring Dollimore's dog back down to safety, cozily ensconced in a backpack.

The two stranded hikers also abseiled down from the ledge.

In order to aid the operation, rope and pulley systems were attached to the rock above the Pipe Track as well as hauling equipment anchored to old disused water pipes and other metal structures.

Wilderness Search And Rescue
Dakota in a backpack. Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Dakota being abseiled to safety. Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

After an agonising wait, Luke Dollimore was reunited with his beloved puppy, who survived the incident unscathed.

Dakota reunited with Luke Dollimore. Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

