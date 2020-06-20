Hout Bay creche torched after law enforcement demolishes 'illegal' structure





Hout Bay Little Angels Educare Centre in flames. Image: Liezl Mathews on Facebook

"What's going on in these people's heads in this community? I can't believe it."

Liezl Mathews is the owner of Little Angels Educare Centre in Hout Bay and she says she's devastated that Hangberg community members torched the creche.

She believes she knows who the ringleaders are:

I know who they are. There will be cases that are going to be laid and they will really face the consequences. Liezl Mathews, Owner - Hout Bay Little Angels Educare Centre

The centre was burnt to the ground on Friday evening, apparently to retaliate after law enforcement and metro police officers tore down an "illegal" residential structure.

According to community leader Roscoe Jacobs, 100 officers and 60 vehicles descended on Hout Bay for the operation.

He maintains that the structure was not incomplete and that a family was actually occupying it.

It's not the first time the community's clashed with law enforcement over housing and Roscoe says the City's been failing them for the last ten years.

He says a court order has been granted for the process the City should follow when dealing with so-called illegal structures.

The reality is, this is as a result of the City's manner in which they are conducting themselves; sending out thugs to come and shoot at us, to break down completed structures. I think the narrative of the fact that these structures are uncompleted needs to be disputed profusely... when they came yesterday Genolo was in his structure, his furniture was in there, his siblings were with him... Roscoe Jacobs, Community leader - Hout Bay

Law enforcement, seeing that the structure was occupied, still continued to demolish this place, again not showing any type of order or documentation that they were on the right side of the law in breaking down the structure. Roscoe Jacobs, Community leader - Hout Bay

Mayco member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi has asked for an official report on what exactly transpired in Hangberg on Friday night.

He insists however, that officials would not have acted outside the law.

There must be a good reason why they would have demolished a particular structure. Hence my request yesterday evening for my officials to give me a detailed report as to what has transpired in Hangberg. Malusi Booi, Mayco member for Human Settlements - CoCT

Also, in the same vein, I do want to say that even if there is uncertainty or people are unhappy about what is happening in a community it is not correct for citizens to go and torch schools... We condemn such actions. Malusi Booi, Mayco member for Human Settlements - CoCT

Jacobs says while he does not condone setting buildings alight, the events of Friday should be seen in the context of the community's longstanding frustrations.

He said they're set to meet with the South African Human Rights Commission, while Booi emphasized that the City has an open door policy for engagement with communities.

I'm encouraging the community of Hangberg, Roscoe [Jacobs] and their leadership to come forward and engage instead of doing what they are doing. Malusi Booi, Mayco member for Human Settlements - CoCT

