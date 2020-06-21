RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis
It's 25 years since Francois Pienaar's Springbok team lifted the Webb Ellis trophy after beating New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup just a year into South Africa's young democracy.
The iconic images of a victory inspired by former President Nelson Mandela are forever etched into the nation's memory.
This year, in the midst of a pandemic, the 24th of June will be marked differently says Morné du Plessis, former Bok skipper and manager of the '95 RWC-winning team.
Du Plessis says the country's three World Cup-winning teams decided to dedicate the 25th anniversary of the 1995 victory to the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund which he founded.
Profits from the sale of a limited edition of 140,000 commemorative face masks will go to the fund which has been assisting injured players since 1980.
We come fresh off the 2019 Siya Kolisi win and never forgetting the Paris victory of John Smit (2007)... These wonderful masks have a Springbok emblem, the World Cup emblem, the three teams that have won the World Cup are on there...Morné du Plessis, Founder - Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund
The masks are on sale at Pick n Pay at R45.99 for children and R49.99 for adults.
On Weekend Breakfast, du Plessis also shares his memories of that never-to-be-forgotten day in 1995.
He says Madiba didn't pressure the team to win the World Cup, rather focusing on their ability to show the world that South Africa could be a united nation.
In fact he took the pressure off when he came into the change room - you know his lovely smile and his warmth sort of relaxed the guys more than anything. But they were hugely motivated and then, to see him on the field with his fists up in the air, these are moments I will certainly never forget.Morné du Plessis, Founder - Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund
Listen to the wonderful conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
More from Sport
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open
South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will sit the tournament out.Read More
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA
Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.Read More
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again
It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the government.Read More
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork
It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development rights to Investec.Read More
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity
Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.Read More
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations
Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport.Read More
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV'
"I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!"Read More
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair'
The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results.Read More
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists
A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions.Read More
More from Local
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply
An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases jump to 92 681, close to 5 000 new infections
June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures.Read More
Hout Bay creche torched after law enforcement demolishes 'illegal' structure
The CoCT insists officials act within the law but according to a community leader the structure was completed and occupied.Read More
[IN PICS] Puppy reunited with owner after 3-hour mountain rescue mission
Luke Dollimore's German Pointer fell 50 metres into a ravine on Table Mountain, but his story had a happy ending.Read More
Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops
Hairdressers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are some of the people who can officially get back to work as of Friday night.Read More
Govt needs action plan to restore 'decimated' ECD sector, says expert
The government needs to prioritise the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector which supports vulnerable children across the country.Read More
'Please bear with us' - City of CT to reopen more licensing centres next week
The City of Cape Town will reopen three additional licensing centres on Tuesday as motorists complain about long queues and office closures.Read More
Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package
A taxi association in Gauteng has threatened to stage a shutdown on Monday after rejecting the government’s financial relief offer.Read More
Is Cosas right to shut down schools? Are you a parent? Share your thoughts...
The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) this week shut down schools in Cape Town, sending 170 matric pupils packing.Read More
Another woman found dead on Golden Highway near Orange Farm
Just days after President Ramaphosa spoke with deep emotion about femicide in South Africa, another woman has been found dead.Read More