RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:30
The Character Company aims to grow boys of integrity
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco van Schalk
Today at 22:10
To hell with Colonial Statues. Black People’s Crisis Committee says remove them, or we will
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wandile Kasibe - Member at Black People’s Crisis Committee
Chulumanco Nkasela - member at Black People’s National Crisis Committe
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt needs action plan to restore 'decimated' ECD sector, says expert The government needs to prioritise the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector which supports vulnerable children across the coun... 19 June 2020 5:28 PM
'Please bear with us' - City of CT to reopen more licensing centres next week The City of Cape Town will reopen three additional licensing centres on Tuesday as motorists complain about long queues and office... 19 June 2020 3:30 PM
Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package A taxi association in Gauteng has threatened to stage a shutdown on Monday after rejecting the government’s financial relief offer... 19 June 2020 2:18 PM
View all Local
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Domestic tourism is going to be the industry's bread and butter' SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says players will have to re-calibrate to affordable price points and user-friendly offerings. 19 June 2020 8:46 AM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 19 June 2020 6:36 PM
Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist Vaseline, Shea butter, glycerine and oatmeal are your friends, says dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho. And clingwrap. We kid you not. 19 June 2020 2:46 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Local

RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis

21 June 2020 11:14 AM
by
Tags:
Rugby
Nelson Mandela
Madiba
Springbok
John Smit
1995 Rugby World Cup
Francois Pienaar
Siya Kolisi
Morne du Plessis
Web Ellis Cup
World Cup Victory
COVID-19
RWC face mask

SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players.

It's 25 years since Francois Pienaar's Springbok team lifted the Webb Ellis trophy after beating New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup just a year into South Africa's young democracy.

The iconic images of a victory inspired by former President Nelson Mandela are forever etched into the nation's memory.

This year, in the midst of a pandemic, the 24th of June will be marked differently says Morné du Plessis, former Bok skipper and manager of the '95 RWC-winning team.

A display at the Springbok Experience shows Nelson Mandela and Francois Pienaar during an iconic moment they shared at the 1995 Rugby World Cup. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

Du Plessis says the country's three World Cup-winning teams decided to dedicate the 25th anniversary of the 1995 victory to the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund which he founded.

Profits from the sale of a limited edition of 140,000 commemorative face masks will go to the fund which has been assisting injured players since 1980.

We come fresh off the 2019 Siya Kolisi win and never forgetting the Paris victory of John Smit (2007)... These wonderful masks have a Springbok emblem, the World Cup emblem, the three teams that have won the World Cup are on there...

Morné du Plessis, Founder - Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund
Rugby World Cup masks. Image: Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund

The masks are on sale at Pick n Pay at R45.99 for children and R49.99 for adults.

On Weekend Breakfast, du Plessis also shares his memories of that never-to-be-forgotten day in 1995.

Morné du Plessis. Image: Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund

He says Madiba didn't pressure the team to win the World Cup, rather focusing on their ability to show the world that South Africa could be a united nation.

In fact he took the pressure off when he came into the change room - you know his lovely smile and his warmth sort of relaxed the guys more than anything. But they were hugely motivated and then, to see him on the field with his fists up in the air, these are moments I will certainly never forget.

Morné du Plessis, Founder - Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund

Listen to the wonderful conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:


21 June 2020 11:14 AM
by
Tags:
Rugby
Nelson Mandela
Madiba
Springbok
John Smit
1995 Rugby World Cup
Francois Pienaar
Siya Kolisi
Morne du Plessis
Web Ellis Cup
World Cup Victory
COVID-19
RWC face mask

Recommended

More from Sport

raven-klaasen-insta-picpng

SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open

19 June 2020 11:19 AM

South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will sit the tournament out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023sa-vs-indgif

Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA

13 June 2020 1:21 PM

Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again

9 June 2020 11:45 AM

It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

newlands-rugbypng

WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork

5 June 2020 7:23 PM

It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development rights to Investec.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nathi-mthethwa-briefing-30-maypng

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

30 May 2020 12:48 PM

Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mthethwajpg

[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations

30 May 2020 10:29 AM

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191027bokkewalesjpg

'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV'

28 May 2020 3:12 PM

"I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi cleaning the house

Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken

20 May 2020 2:19 PM

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisi-instagram-hair-cutpng

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair'

18 May 2020 9:31 AM

The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130218birkettJPG.JPG

SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists

16 May 2020 12:29 PM

A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply

21 June 2020 1:22 PM

An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 Warning sign 123rf

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases jump to 92 681, close to 5 000 new infections

21 June 2020 9:14 AM

June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liezl-mathews-on-facebookjpg

Hout Bay creche torched after law enforcement demolishes 'illegal' structure

20 June 2020 4:02 PM

The CoCT insists officials act within the law but according to a community leader the structure was completed and occupied.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dakota-reunited-with-luke-dollimorejpg

[IN PICS] Puppy reunited with owner after 3-hour mountain rescue mission

20 June 2020 12:52 PM

Luke Dollimore's German Pointer fell 50 metres into a ravine on Table Mountain, but his story had a happy ending.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brunette-woman-getting-her-hair-cut-23-2148108792jpg

Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops

19 June 2020 7:12 PM

Hairdressers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are some of the people who can officially get back to work as of Friday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

child-toddler-toys-building-blocksjpg

Govt needs action plan to restore 'decimated' ECD sector, says expert

19 June 2020 5:28 PM

The government needs to prioritise the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector which supports vulnerable children across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

licence-discjpeg

'Please bear with us' - City of CT to reopen more licensing centres next week

19 June 2020 3:30 PM

The City of Cape Town will reopen three additional licensing centres on Tuesday as motorists complain about long queues and office closures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fikile Mbalula

Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package

19 June 2020 2:18 PM

A taxi association in Gauteng has threatened to stage a shutdown on Monday after rejecting the government’s financial relief offer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom covid-19 coronavirus mask school

Is Cosas right to shut down schools? Are you a parent? Share your thoughts...

19 June 2020 1:22 PM

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) this week shut down schools in Cape Town, sending 170 matric pupils packing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191229policetapejpg

Another woman found dead on Golden Highway near Orange Farm

19 June 2020 1:17 PM

Just days after President Ramaphosa spoke with deep emotion about femicide in South Africa, another woman has been found dead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply

Local World

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases jump to 92 681, close to 5 000 new infections

Local

Hout Bay creche torched after law enforcement demolishes 'illegal' structure

Local

Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops

Local

EWN Highlights

‘Tell yourself I’m going to win this fight’-how Nokwanda Nkonya beat COVID-19

21 June 2020 1:22 PM

Safa removes two vice-presidents, in consultation about retrenchments

21 June 2020 12:44 PM

‘Sparkless’ Fathers’ Day for some in GP as Eskom implements load reductions

21 June 2020 10:41 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA