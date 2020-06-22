W Cape taxis say they will not strike - Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela





On Monday taxis are striking in Gauteng as a way of protesting against the government's transport industry bailout.

The taxi industry wants R20 000 per taxi but Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the government would only offer R5 000 per taxi and this was a once-off payment.

Mbalula made it clear at a press conference that the R1.135bn taxi relief was not a compensation for a loss of income.

The move has come under fire from various quarters, including the Western Cape Transport MEC, who was part of the briefing on the national relief efforts as announced by Mbalula.

Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela reflects on national government's billion rand transport bailout plan, the resulting Gauteng taxi strike with Santaco saying it is too little, and what this could mean for the Cape, where taxi bosses have hiked fares drastically.

Madikizela acknowledges Covid-19 has hit everyone hard.

But we have to find a sustainable way to deal with the challenges we are facing. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

He says with regards to the taxi industry, the Western Cape is in a better position but the taxi strike might spread.

But what has started in Gauteng cannot be downplayed because you always have copycats. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

He says in the Western Cape as soon as the provincial government realised the Covid-19 pandemic was going to affect industry across the board, it began specifically to have engagements with the taxi industry.

We formed a number of initiatives that could assist the taxi industry. One of those is the Red Dot and I think that has helped them a great deal. And they really saw that we are serious about partnering with them. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

He says after their PEC meeting last week the taxi associations issued a statement.

They issued a statement last week making it very clear that because of the goodwill we have shown as the provincial government, transport department and public works, they will not be going on strike. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

Does this mean the Western Cape taxi operators will accept the R5000 bailout?

Well, they did not say they will reject it. They understand the situation we are in. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

He says the taxi industry does want serious consideration of the load and capacity issue and moving this back to 100% occupancy.

The issue of outstanding permits is another key issue the taxi operators want to be resolved, he says.

They have really engaged us and said look, these are really the things you need to meet us halfway so that we can work with the provincial government in good faith. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

Madikizela says a number of issues they have raised do make sense, especially with regard to taxi load and capacity.

He says the health department advises that being in a small confined space for more than 30 minutes increases the risk of virus spread, which means there may be a consideration for full taxi capacity in some areas but only for short distances.

If people are going to travel or hours in a taxi or bus that is full to capacity, then it is increasing the risk of infection. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

He says other than Gauteng, Santaco in all the other provinces has agreed to respect the engagement between Santaco and the national transport minister at a national level.

Taxi operators have made a commitment that they will not be hiking taxi fares for commuters.

Listen to the interview below: