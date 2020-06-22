W Cape taxis say they will not strike - Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela
On Monday taxis are striking in Gauteng as a way of protesting against the government's transport industry bailout.
The taxi industry wants R20 000 per taxi but Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the government would only offer R5 000 per taxi and this was a once-off payment.
Mbalula made it clear at a press conference that the R1.135bn taxi relief was not a compensation for a loss of income.
The move has come under fire from various quarters, including the Western Cape Transport MEC, who was part of the briefing on the national relief efforts as announced by Mbalula.
Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela reflects on national government's billion rand transport bailout plan, the resulting Gauteng taxi strike with Santaco saying it is too little, and what this could mean for the Cape, where taxi bosses have hiked fares drastically.
Madikizela acknowledges Covid-19 has hit everyone hard.
But we have to find a sustainable way to deal with the challenges we are facing.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape
He says with regards to the taxi industry, the Western Cape is in a better position but the taxi strike might spread.
But what has started in Gauteng cannot be downplayed because you always have copycats.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape
He says in the Western Cape as soon as the provincial government realised the Covid-19 pandemic was going to affect industry across the board, it began specifically to have engagements with the taxi industry.
We formed a number of initiatives that could assist the taxi industry. One of those is the Red Dot and I think that has helped them a great deal. And they really saw that we are serious about partnering with them.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape
RELATED: How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work
He says after their PEC meeting last week the taxi associations issued a statement.
They issued a statement last week making it very clear that because of the goodwill we have shown as the provincial government, transport department and public works, they will not be going on strike.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape
Does this mean the Western Cape taxi operators will accept the R5000 bailout?
Well, they did not say they will reject it. They understand the situation we are in.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape
He says the taxi industry does want serious consideration of the load and capacity issue and moving this back to 100% occupancy.
The issue of outstanding permits is another key issue the taxi operators want to be resolved, he says.
They have really engaged us and said look, these are really the things you need to meet us halfway so that we can work with the provincial government in good faith.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape
Madikizela says a number of issues they have raised do make sense, especially with regard to taxi load and capacity.
He says the health department advises that being in a small confined space for more than 30 minutes increases the risk of virus spread, which means there may be a consideration for full taxi capacity in some areas but only for short distances.
If people are going to travel or hours in a taxi or bus that is full to capacity, then it is increasing the risk of infection.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape
He says other than Gauteng, Santaco in all the other provinces has agreed to respect the engagement between Santaco and the national transport minister at a national level.
Taxi operators have made a commitment that they will not be hiking taxi fares for commuters.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases jump to 92 681, close to 5 000 new infections
June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures.Read More
Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist
Vaseline, Shea butter, glycerine and oatmeal are your friends, says dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho. And clingwrap. We kid you not.Read More
Is Cosas right to shut down schools? Are you a parent? Share your thoughts...
The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) this week shut down schools in Cape Town, sending 170 matric pupils packing.Read More
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full'
Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts.Read More
'Domestic tourism is going to be the industry's bread and butter'
SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says players will have to re-calibrate to affordable price points and user-friendly offerings.Read More
Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?
Hairdressers across the country have spent the last few weeks lobbying government to allow them to open under lockdown.Read More
How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape
About 17.6% of adults in South Africa smoke tobacco, according to the SA National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.Read More
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that
One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools.Read More
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday'
Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa.Read More
Restaurants reopening: reprieve for 23K eateries, 800k staff and 80% unemployed
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts outlines how restaurants plan to reopen safely.Read More