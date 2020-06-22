Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required
If the current coronavirus crisis has taught us anything it is to make sure our investments are diversified.Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money
In other words, never have all your eggs in one basket.
“Diversification” usually refers to investing in funds that hold South African and offshore shares, property, bonds, cash or gold.
To achieve proper diversification, many investors may choose to also invest in “non-financial assets” or actual, physical assets.
Popular examples include things such as beehives, blueberries and solar energy through Fedgroup Impact Farming (some people may remember its TV ads featuring a comically self-aware David Hasselhoff).
Another example is investing in cattle through Livestock Wealth or others like it (they also farm macadamia nuts).
One more example is SV Capital which allows South Africans to invest in cattle for as little as R500 a month.
The fund has delivered a return of 15.58% per annum - net of fees - since its start in 2017.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Fisher-French.
If you’ve ever tried to grow your own vegetable patch, you’ll know it’s probably cheaper to buy your vegetables from Woolworths!Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money
A genius idea… crowdsourcing funds for farming. You don’t have to farm! You just invest… they raise the cattle for you. It’s giving returns of between 13% and 15% per annum! … You actually buy a physical cow… You can buy a pregnant cow… You can start with even just R500 per month…Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money
I love this! They diversify completely and utterly away from the market. It [returns] is not driven by sentiment. It is driven by a real commodity: beef… Prices have come off a bit, but nowhere near other commodities… it dropped by about 2%...Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
