JP Smith condemns destruction of public assets in Hangberg and Dunoon





The Little Angels Educare Centre was burnt down on Friday after Hangberg residents in Hout Bay, Cape Town clashed with the police over the demolition of illegal structures.

Two MyCiTi buses and a truck were set alight in the Dunoon and Milnerton areas just hours apart on Saturday.

Smith, the City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, has condemned the destruction of public infrastructure, which he says has become commonplace across the country.

Smith describes the violent and brazen destruction of property as a crisis plaguing municipalities nationwide.

He says violent protest action "seeks to punish the police and the state for upholding the law".

It's a serious criminal offence. It's not just malicious damage to property anymore. Destroying public assets for political or other purposes is an offence in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, and that carries major sentences. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Over time, the state has failed to ensure effective consequences for people who destroy public assets, and the consequence of this is that it has become the order of the day. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

In Dunoon, as with the electricity depot in Hangberg, the infrastructure being destroyed is infrastructure that the boarder community needs. We've replaced it so many times. It's millions of rands that we are pouring down the drain. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

In Hangberg, three so-called community leaders posed for pictures, cheerleading the destruction of the crèche, which is just disgraceful. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The destruction of property across South Africa has become such a crisis for local governments everywhere. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Listen to JP Smith on Today with Kieno Kammies: