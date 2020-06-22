How do we raise boys to become men of integrity?





The Character Company is a long term MENtorship program (actively working with communities) for young boys growing up with absent fathers and not a positive male role models in their lives.

The NPO teaches the boys its 5 core values - courage, kindness, honesty, respect, and self-discipline.

With the help of qualified volunteers, The Character Company hosts weekly afternoon activities and monthly camps to spend quality time with the boys between the ages of 5 and 10 and then continues to be part of their lives throughout their school and career.

Jaco van Schalkwyk of The Character Company explains why the way many young boys are raised is contributing to the current problems with gender-based violence. He talks about the ways the NPO helps raise boys who turn into men with integrity.

