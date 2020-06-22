'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch'





Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will on Wednesday table what may be the toughest budget in South Africa's entire history.

FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Pictures: EWN.

Also, read:

The lockdown has crushed the economy, destroying, perhaps, millions of jobs and leaving a gaping wound in the country’s kitty, near-empty even before the pandemic after years of looting and mismanagement.

South Africa is a radically different place to the one that existed in February when Mboweni tabled a R1.95 trillion budget.

The country is broke and falling deeper and deeper into debt.

President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to support Minister Mboweni’s calls for a “zero-based budget process” – i.e. starting the budget from scratch, meaning every line item must be analysed for need and cost; no funding may be assumed, no matter what happened in previous years.

In a zero-based budget, every Department will have to justify its expenditure from a “zero-base” – a massive undertaking.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist at IQ Business.

Skenjana warns that, already, about 13% of South Africa’s entire budget goes towards servicing its rapidly ballooning debt.

Zero-based budgeting is really progressive… given the kind of fruitless, and wasteful, expenditure we’ve seen… ordinarily, you’d budget on last year’s numbers, probably with an inflation-based escalation… [With zero-based budgeting] every municipality or department must justify everything, and the following year it starts at zero again… Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business

We estimate a budget deficit of 15%... Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business

Social expenditure must continue. Infrastructure and capacity-building programmes must continue... Let’s spend our money where its best utilised… [Going into debt for building] infrastructure is ‘borrowing into growth’… a multiplier – one rand going into infrastructure results in R2.25 going into other pockets of the economy. It’s the kind of productive expenditure we’d like to see. Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business

If we are borrowing to build capacity, we can reverse that number [proportion of SA’s budget that is spent on servicing debt] … The risk here is how much of it continues towards shoring up SOEs… Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business

We’ve got to get a hold on the proportion that goes to the public wage bill… Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business

Listen to the interview in the audio below.