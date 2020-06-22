CT mayor and D6WC pay tribute to fallen District Six activist Shahied Ajam

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:36
Food 24 Eat Out news
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
katy rose cellphone
Today at 13:50
Food - How a Cape Town ice cream business survived the lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jason Sandell
Today at 14:10
Repatriation nightmare continues for many South Africans still stranded abroad
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Clayson Monyela
Jade van Ryneveld
Today at 14:40
Quarantunes - Lockdown Legends
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jarred Aston
Today at 15:10
Open for reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
US China cold war 'bigger global threat than virus'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Today at 15:40
Should you be wearing a mask while you workout?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christa Janse van Rensberg - Head of Division of Sports Medicine at UP
Today at 15:50
UIF and Foreign Nationals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Legh
Today at 16:10
The Pridwin Preparatory School case
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
Identifying one quick win for the government
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 16:55
New community ambassadors to support COVID-19 awareness efforts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deidre Pieterson - Covid-19 community ambassador
Today at 17:05
South Africa can get Covid-19 under control if it blocks the routes that enable transmission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits
Today at 17:20
The toppling of statues - which should go and which should stay.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kylie Thomas
Today at 17:46
How safe is our food during the Covid-19 pandemic?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucia Anelich - Food safety expert & consultant in food safety
Today at 20:25
This is how ad agencies in SA continued to make TV ads while under Covid-19 lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 20:48
How new zero-tolerance drunk driving law will affect your car insurance
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
CT mayor and D6WC pay tribute to fallen District Six activist Shahied Ajam

22 June 2020 1:25 PM
by
Tags:
District Six activists
legacy
tribute
D6WC
Shahied Ajam
Hanover Street
D6 working committee

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato joined members of the District Six Working Committee (D6WC) on Monday morning to pay tribute to Shahied Ajam.

Plato and Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt gathered with members of the committee at the historic Hanover Street in District Six.

They paid tribute to Ajam, the former chairperson of the D6WC, who died of a heart attack at his home in Kensington earlier this month.

Ajam was at the forefront of the legal battle to get District Six claimants back to the neighbourhood they once called home.

The D6WC has invited members of the public to wrap the trees in District Six with baby blue fabric in memory of Ajam.

Karen Zonnebloom, the committee's spokesperson, says baby blue was his favourite color.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato pays tribute to District Six activist Shahied Ajam on Hanover Street. Image: District Six Working Committee

Former District Six residents were forcibly removed from the area more than 50 years ago under the Group Areas Act.

Ajam's mission was to keep the dream of reviving District Six alive. His determination and fierce negotiation skills played an integral part in the District Six restitution process.

The redevelopment of the area is expected to begin later this year, including 954 housing units to be allocated to individual claimants.

RELATED: New homes to 'bring back culture of District Six with the stoep in the front'

He was very instrumental in taking the government to court on behalf of the people of District Six to speed up the restitution process and won a landmark judgment last year.

Karen Zonnebloom, Spokesperson - D6 Working Committee

The tributes have been pouring in. From activists and historians, and academics, and businesspeople; people from so many different walks of life. He touched many lives. We are so thankful for his life.

Karen Zonnebloom, Spokesperson - D6 Working Committee

His daughter, Nadia Ajam, remembers her father as a mentor and a 'voice' who stood for his community.

She says Ajam loved cooking for his family and sharing words of encouragement with his daughters.

He was our anchor.

Nadia Ajam, daughter of the late District Six activist Shahied Ajam

My father only had daughters, even though he so long for a son, he raised us as strong women and individuals and normally referred to his daughters as his jewels.

Nadia Ajam, daughter of the late District Six activist Shahied Ajam

Hanover Park resident Sully describes Ajam as his childhood friend and comrade, commending his pursuit for restitution and equitable redress.

I'll remember the lessons he taught us all... His pursuit of an equal society, to triumph over the colonial and apartheid past, will stand as a reminder for the generation that come after us.

Sully, friend of the late District Six activist Shahied Ajam

Listen for more on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Cape Town-based public interest and human rights litigator Nicki van't Riet also paid tribute to Ajam's legacy earlier this month.

Listen for more on Tonight with Lester Kiewit:


