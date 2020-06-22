CT mayor and D6WC pay tribute to fallen District Six activist Shahied Ajam
Plato and Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt gathered with members of the committee at the historic Hanover Street in District Six.
They paid tribute to Ajam, the former chairperson of the D6WC, who died of a heart attack at his home in Kensington earlier this month.
Ajam was at the forefront of the legal battle to get District Six claimants back to the neighbourhood they once called home.
The D6WC has invited members of the public to wrap the trees in District Six with baby blue fabric in memory of Ajam.
Karen Zonnebloom, the committee's spokesperson, says baby blue was his favourite color.
Former District Six residents were forcibly removed from the area more than 50 years ago under the Group Areas Act.
Ajam's mission was to keep the dream of reviving District Six alive. His determination and fierce negotiation skills played an integral part in the District Six restitution process.
The redevelopment of the area is expected to begin later this year, including 954 housing units to be allocated to individual claimants.
RELATED: New homes to 'bring back culture of District Six with the stoep in the front'
He was very instrumental in taking the government to court on behalf of the people of District Six to speed up the restitution process and won a landmark judgment last year.Karen Zonnebloom, Spokesperson - D6 Working Committee
The tributes have been pouring in. From activists and historians, and academics, and businesspeople; people from so many different walks of life. He touched many lives. We are so thankful for his life.Karen Zonnebloom, Spokesperson - D6 Working Committee
His daughter, Nadia Ajam, remembers her father as a mentor and a 'voice' who stood for his community.
She says Ajam loved cooking for his family and sharing words of encouragement with his daughters.
He was our anchor.Nadia Ajam, daughter of the late District Six activist Shahied Ajam
My father only had daughters, even though he so long for a son, he raised us as strong women and individuals and normally referred to his daughters as his jewels.Nadia Ajam, daughter of the late District Six activist Shahied Ajam
Hanover Park resident Sully describes Ajam as his childhood friend and comrade, commending his pursuit for restitution and equitable redress.
I'll remember the lessons he taught us all... His pursuit of an equal society, to triumph over the colonial and apartheid past, will stand as a reminder for the generation that come after us.Sully, friend of the late District Six activist Shahied Ajam
Listen for more on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Cape Town-based public interest and human rights litigator Nicki van't Riet also paid tribute to Ajam's legacy earlier this month.
Listen for more on Tonight with Lester Kiewit:
More from Local
JP Smith condemns destruction of public assets in Hangberg and Dunoon
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says several arrests have been made after a crèche was burnt down in Hangberg and two MyCiTi buses torched near Dunoon.Read More
W Cape taxis say they will not strike - Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela
Madikizela says the province has had fruitful engagements with the taxi industry about capacity issues as well as permits.Read More
Another young woman murdered - suspect arrested after body of teen found in CT
The body of a 17-year-old girl was discovered in Philippi in the Western Cape on Saturday.Read More
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply
An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients.Read More
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis
SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases
June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures.Read More
Hout Bay creche torched after law enforcement demolishes 'illegal' structure
The CoCT insists officials act within the law but according to a community leader the structure was completed and occupied.Read More
[IN PICS] Puppy reunited with owner after 3-hour mountain rescue mission
Luke Dollimore's German Pointer fell 50 metres into a ravine on Table Mountain, but his story had a happy ending.Read More
Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops
Hairdressers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are some of the people who can officially get back to work as of Friday night.Read More
Govt needs action plan to restore 'decimated' ECD sector, says expert
The government needs to prioritise the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector which supports vulnerable children across the country.Read More