CT mayor and D6WC pay tribute to fallen District Six activist Shahied Ajam





Plato and Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt gathered with members of the committee at the historic Hanover Street in District Six.

They paid tribute to Ajam, the former chairperson of the D6WC, who died of a heart attack at his home in Kensington earlier this month.

Ajam was at the forefront of the legal battle to get District Six claimants back to the neighbourhood they once called home.

The D6WC has invited members of the public to wrap the trees in District Six with baby blue fabric in memory of Ajam.

Karen Zonnebloom, the committee's spokesperson, says baby blue was his favourite color.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato pays tribute to District Six activist Shahied Ajam on Hanover Street. Image: District Six Working Committee

Former District Six residents were forcibly removed from the area more than 50 years ago under the Group Areas Act.

Ajam's mission was to keep the dream of reviving District Six alive. His determination and fierce negotiation skills played an integral part in the District Six restitution process.

The redevelopment of the area is expected to begin later this year, including 954 housing units to be allocated to individual claimants.

He was very instrumental in taking the government to court on behalf of the people of District Six to speed up the restitution process and won a landmark judgment last year. Karen Zonnebloom, Spokesperson - D6 Working Committee

The tributes have been pouring in. From activists and historians, and academics, and businesspeople; people from so many different walks of life. He touched many lives. We are so thankful for his life. Karen Zonnebloom, Spokesperson - D6 Working Committee

His daughter, Nadia Ajam, remembers her father as a mentor and a 'voice' who stood for his community.

She says Ajam loved cooking for his family and sharing words of encouragement with his daughters.

He was our anchor. Nadia Ajam, daughter of the late District Six activist Shahied Ajam

My father only had daughters, even though he so long for a son, he raised us as strong women and individuals and normally referred to his daughters as his jewels. Nadia Ajam, daughter of the late District Six activist Shahied Ajam

Hanover Park resident Sully describes Ajam as his childhood friend and comrade, commending his pursuit for restitution and equitable redress.

I'll remember the lessons he taught us all... His pursuit of an equal society, to triumph over the colonial and apartheid past, will stand as a reminder for the generation that come after us. Sully, friend of the late District Six activist Shahied Ajam

Cape Town-based public interest and human rights litigator Nicki van't Riet also paid tribute to Ajam's legacy earlier this month.

